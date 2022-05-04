One athlete at Aspen High School’s celebration of college commitments last Wednesday was a bit different from the other nine. Among the honorees were swimmers and skiers, sports for which the school has become known. Two more were standouts from Aspen’s state-champion basketball team.
Elijah Goldman’s reason for being presented to the school’s younger athletes wasn’t like the others. Despite representing a school deep in the mountains of a completely landlocked state with no major bodies of water, Goldman committed to Hobart and William Smith College in Geneva, New York, for competitive sailing.
Goldman isn’t an Aspen native, but has known its mountains since middle school after moving from Chicago before seventh grade. Already with a passion for sailing instilled from the shores of Lake Michigan and the East Coast, he didn’t mince words with his family when the decision was made to come to Colorado.
“Elijah, when we moved here, said we were ruining his life,” Bettina Slusar, Elijah’s mom, said over the microphone in the ceremony.
Initially, Goldman resented the idea of coming to Aspen and a state whose largest body of water is a reservoir. But, he conceded, his grades in Chicago weren’t up to par and a change of scenery was needed, among the family’s other reasons for moving.
With a return to the East Coast and a spot in one of the nation’s top sailing programs secured, he reflects now on how the move not only paved the way for his studies to improve, but how it paradoxically took competitive sailing from a sport he had a passion for but hadn’t taken too seriously to one that would earn him a college scholarship.
“When I started sailing just recreationally in Chicago, I raced a little bit but never very seriously,” Goldman said. “When we moved to Colorado where there’s not very much sailing, basically my choices got split at that point between not really sailing at all or taking it very seriously because in the time I needed to sail there was no point in screwing around.”
Goldman leaned in. At the ripe old age of 12, he started spending summers away from his family, on the East Coast sailing. He couch surfed, staying with strangers from a young age all on his own. His family would come to visit, but more often than not Goldman was doing it himself, staying with different kinds of people and trying to get better at sailing.
One summer he stayed with a Naval Academy conditioning trainer. Another, a Black lesbian couple involved in politics and nonprofits. One year, he contracted Lyme disease and couldn’t even hold a rope and was forced to go on medication that necessitated he stay out of the sun.
“Of course he still sailed,” Slusar told Aspen Daily News. “I remember him FaceTiming me with his skin just peeling off in strips. It’s taken a tremendous amount of dedication to get this far.”
In the beginning of his new career, things didn’t go well. Goldman struggled as a middle-schooler competing against juniors and seniors in high school. He would get embarrassed and was bullied.
But eventually, he started catching up. He wouldn’t win races, but he wouldn’t lose them either. He would finish out the school year in Aspen and return to the coast, often Newport, Rhode Island.
It was tough to hang with the competition that sailed all year round. He struggled to find a consistent sailing partner because no one wanted to commit to a team with the kid who would only be there for a couple of months. By the time he started truly competing at a similar level, it would be time to go back to school.
In Aspen, he found it tough to be the same person as he was on the water. People would ask why he couldn’t sail at Ruedi Reservoir — which he could, just not race. He had to round himself out, improving to a top-of-the-class student and taking up activities like skiing, trading the waves for the slopes.
“It’s kind of an odd dynamic. I feel like even just socially, I’m living two different lives,” Goldman said. “I have this East Coast part of me and this West Coast part of me and they feel like very different people.”
Hobart provides the chance to be in class and competing at the same time of year. For the first time since living in Chicago, he doesn’t have to choose.
Taking advantage of that, he says he’s thinking about studying journalism or engineering at Hobart while competing for a top 10 team in the country. He gets to try to make a future out of sailing competitively, but gets to prepare for one without it, just in case.
He’s also joining a team that, head coach Scott Iklé said, has had athletes from 37 states and eight countries. His story isn’t unique to the program, though Iklé said having an athlete from Colorado is a first for the program.
“Our program is known for finding diamonds in the rough,” Iklé said. “In college sailing, everything is identical — the equipment, the funding — so it’s a true test of skill and I think Elijah wanted that.”
Goldman said he’s “undecided” what his future in sailing is, but his mother isn’t so vague. She’s keeping expectations high with a gratitude that he got to come out of the experience a balanced person.
“I fully expect to see him talk about making an Olympic bid or something along those lines,” Slusar said. “But he didn’t have to give up living a normal life and everything else that he’s been able to do.”