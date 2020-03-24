Despite public health officials’ best efforts to shift the local focus from testing to social distancing in the COVID-19 dialogue, more and more people are publicly questioning the dearth of tests for the novel virus in Pitkin County.
One of those people is Dr. Ann Mass, an Aspen physician who specializes in internal medicine. On Sunday, she sent out an email to her entire patient base decrying county officials’ response to the pandemic and offering a potential solution, at least regarding testing.
“I have tried to get our county government and health department engaged in setting up a drive-through testing station with tests sent to commercial labs but have been met with tremendous resistance, misinformation and inertia,” she wrote. “They say there are multiple reasons to NOT do it, though it is up and running in many places in the country. To that I say, ‘just do it.’”
Mass pointed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as LabCorp, as a private-sector partner that, as of this week, according to her email, is selling testing for $51.31 per test.
“The testing station will not function perfectly. We may run out of [personal protective equipment] and testing supplies and have to suspend testing for a few days to restock. There will be glitches and kinks but we are a smart and motivated town and we can get it going,” she wrote. “I urge all of our patients to contact our local government and ask them to institute drive-through commercial testing.”
The letter got the attention of the medical staff at Aspen Valley Hospital, who had a meeting already scheduled for Monday evening to discuss COVID-19 in general, and testing was among the agenda items, hospital CEO Dave Ressler said.
“At the hospital, we are looking forward to an open dialogue with the physicians and between the physicians; however, I think it’s important to note this meeting was already scheduled,” he said, adding that it became an opportunity to discuss Mass’ proposal. “Dr. Mass is well respected in the medical community and in the community in general and deserves to be heard.”
The meeting, which began at 6 p.m. Monday, will not influence policy, at least not officially. Mass declined to comment for this story until hearing the position of the medical community.
“It was never intended to pressure the [Pitkin County Incident Management Team] one way or the other; they need to do what they need to do for the community,” Ressler said.
Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann did not return a call Monday, but several county commissioners empathized with the frustration felt in the community while finding reasons for optimism moving forward.
“I’ve known Dr. Mass for 40 years; I’ve worked for her at different times at different levels,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “She’s a very, very smart woman, and I understand her frustration. Everybody, from every angle is frustrated with how we can get done what we need to get done.”
Balancing the urgency of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and also the importance of implementing a plan rooted in expertise is a sticking point, she acknowledged.
“We don’t want to be in a holding pattern because we want to get something done, but when we do it, we want to make sure we get it done and get it done right,” she said.
She and Commissioner Greg Poschman both shared concerns around the misinformation coming out of the rapidly changing situation.
“The community is so concerned; they’re seeing what other communities are doing and they’re going ‘what’s going on here? Why not us?’ We have a team that’s been working on this for weeks, but I know they’re also in a state of whelm if not overwhelm and exhaustion,” he said.
“We’ve been talking about more transparent communications … so everybody feels more confident about what’s going on. The message is slow to come out, but the rumor mill is churning at light speed out there.”
That’s all Max Ben-Hamoo is asking. Ben-Hamoo waited 11 days to definitely learn that his test for COVID-19 was negative. During that time, while he eventually got phone calls from the county updating him that his results were still pending, he and everyone with whom he had been in contact were waiting “on pins and needles,” he said.
“I’ve been stuck in the middle of this very frustrating situation that I know a lot of people have been kind of caught in,” he said.
Ben-Hamoo was prescreened through the local coronavirus hotline and recommended for testing at the temporary site the IMT set up last week before that operation was shut down. He was told he would likely have his results in 24 hours but they could take as long as three or four days, he recounted.
“Basically, after the weekend, you should definitely have your results,” he said, noting he was tested on Thursday, March 12. “Until that point, go and assume you have it. Go and quarantine. So I went and did that. Two days go by, nothing. Four days, nothing. Six days go by, and I finally get a phone call from them [updating that my results were still pending].”
In that time, “word had gotten out” that Ben-Hamoo, who works in the service industry and thus had interacted with dozens of people, was symptomatic and awaiting test results.
“I was just waiting in limbo, then all the people around me started to stress. Every morning, I woke up to 15 texts. Naturally, the collective stress of it just started getting more and more intense,” he said. “I just kind of kept waiting on pins and needles and becoming very anxious. Do they even have my test? Did it get lost? Am I just getting the runaround?”
When his test finally did come back negative, it simply confirmed what he had already suspected: that he in fact just had a sinus infection. But although he’d reached out to his doctor about treatment for the infection, Ben-Hamoo couldn’t come into the doctor’s office until he had his results.
It was the not knowing and lack of answers to his questions that were the worst aspects of the ordeal, he said.
“It feeds into the psychological freakout that people are having. If you have 10 people stuck in the cycle, each of those 10 people probably have at least 10 people they’re talking to. Instead of some answers to bring comfort to the situation, it’s just a bunch of question marks,” he said.