Flows on the Fryingpan River below Ruedi Dam dropped by 75 cubic feet per second on Thursday as the dam throttled back water releases.
Flows at the U.S. Geological Survey’s river gauge beneath the dam hovered around 259 cfs before dropping to 184 cfs on Thursday. Flows crept up to 195 cfs by Friday evening.
Flows in the Fryingpan are now back roughly to where they were for most of July. Officials began releasing around 150 cfs on Aug. 10 to help endangered fish species in the Colorado River. The resulting high flows in the Fryingpan held steady through August.
The releases — requested by the Upper Colorado Endangered Fish Recovery Program — were designed to support populations of endangered humpback chub and three other fish species in a 15-mile stretch of the Colorado River near Grand Junction, where agricultural diversions severely deplete river flows. Protecting the fish with water releases from Ruedi helps keep Colorado water users from running afoul of the Endangered Species Act.
When officials first began water releases for endangered fish, local water experts and anglers expressed concerns about the impact of high flows on insect hatches in the Fryingpan. At the Bureau of Reclamation’s annual Ruedi Reservoir Water Operations meeting, held at the Roaring Fork Conservancy on Aug. 9, conservancy Executive Director Rick Lofaro said the releases could stifle hatches of “macroinvertebrates” like stoneflies, mayflies and caddisflies.
“The Fryingpan has a worldwide reputation as a river that is rich in macroinvertebrates,” Lofaro said.
Heather Lewin, RFC’s director of watershed science and policy, said in an email that the effect on some insect hatches is a result of water temperature. Water released from the bottom of Ruedi Reservoir is cold.
On the other hand, she said the cool water can be a good thing when Ruedi releases hit the Roaring Fork River.
“The benefits are seen on the Roaring Fork, where sometimes late-season temperatures are quite high due to high air temperatures, lack of riparian vegetative cover/shading and decreased flows,” Lewin said.
Flows in the Roaring Fork River at Emma, which includes water released from Ruedi, dropped from 470 cfs to 380 cfs on Thursday. Despite the decreases, the Fryingpan below Ruedi and the Roaring Fork at Emma were both seeing normal flows given the time of year, according to data included in RFC’s Sept. 7 river report.
Water levels at Ruedi were only 1 foot above the minimum elevation for launching boats at the Aspen Yacht Club boat ramp on Friday.