Another challenging wildfire season seems to be upon us based on weather and precipitation models that show the drought continuing and even devolving into severe or extreme drought conditions this summer in the Roaring Fork Valley and Western Colorado.
During a joint meeting Tuesday, elected officials from Pitkin County, the city of Aspen and town of Snowmass Village determined that strategies for planning and combating wildfires would be most effective with widespread public engagement and buy-in.
In 2020, local fire restrictions were in effect from June 2 until Nov. 7, Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie McDonald shared Tuesday with the officials and other representatives at the meeting, including from the U.S. Forest Service, National Weather Service and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. Cooperation across multi-jurisdictions and private and public lands is key, she said. A pact called Mountain Area Mutual Aid Agreement is currently in the works.
Coming off the historic wildfire year of 2020, there is heightened interest and more than $6 million in additional funding from the state available through matching grants. In context of how wildfire mitigation is a multimillion dollar industry, McDonald also said, “Not doing it well will cost us resources.”
Pitkin County was the “only county in the northwest region that didn’t deal with a significant wildfire last summer,” she said.
Jeff Colton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, reiterated what is obvious by the already dwindling snowpack, which he said is 70-80% of an average year. “A bad precursor for things to come,” Colton said.
The temperature outlook from April through June favors conditions that are warmer than normal, with June — the driest month of the year — still ahead.
Too close for comfort
The specter of how quickly a fire can move from spark to out of control seemed not far from anyone’s mind at Tuesday’s joint meeting.
“The fear … is that Lake Christine was a little too close,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said of the devastating 2018 fire that started July 3 at a shooting range near Basalt.
DiSalvo said the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners started a fund five or six years ago that provided $125,000 for an initial attack against a wildland fire. That fund is now up to $200,000, he said.
A comprehensive fuels assessment from the White River National Forest over its entire 2.3 million acres could offer a starting point for a wildland fuels mitigation effort, U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Kevin Warner said at the meeting.
“The biggest takeaway here is [that] much of Pitkin County is federal land. A large portion,” Warner said. “If we want to make a difference in how this county and really the Roaring Fork Valley is wildfire resilient, we’re going to have to look at some treatments on federal lands as part of that.”
Communities could become more fire resilient by thinning and removing brush, applying fire retardants and implementing prescribed burns.
This summer, burns planned in Pitkin and contiguous counties include Collins Creek in the Woody Creek area, Cattle Creek in the midvalley and Braderich Creek west of Redstone. Scheduling of the planned burns is weather-dependent.
The region will benefit from new technology to track fires through scans from the National Weather Service’s satellite. Colton said a recent fire in Rio Blanco County was picked up almost instantly on a satellite.
“We can catch them within a minute of ignition,” he said.
Statewide, the cooperative firefighting efforts will see the addition of six engines, two Type 2 helicopters and a Type 1 helicopter, according to Ryan McCulley, battalion chief for the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
In considering funding for additional local wildfire efforts, Pitkin County could look over the hill to Summit County, which passed a ballot measure to fund about $1 million in fire treatment measures that have been helpful in certain vegetation areas, Warner said.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman applauded Summit County’s program and suggested something comparable would be helpful locally. Poschman spoke of some of his experiences visiting places in Pitkin County with different fire managers.
“Their reaction when they look at Red Mountain or Brush Creek, choked with serviceberry, there’s almost horror,” he said of the preponderance of fuels.
Poschman went on to say he knew of areas identified by local fire officials (as hazardous) and said that money could be raised for these efforts.
But the question remains: “How do we convince the public it’s important?” Poschman asked.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said presenting broad messages to the community — such as water sources potentially at risk through fire or the identification of difficult evacuation routes — could help engender some engagement.
Aspen City Councilwoman Rachel Richards suggested letters to homeowners associations as one avenue, along with “publicizing photos from the East Troublesome Fire,” including one home saved because of mitigation efforts surrounded by three structures that burned to the ground.