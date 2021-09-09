Francisco Cantú, award-winning author of “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border,” became a border patrol agent on the United States-Mexico border out of college in an attempt to change things from within. But he came out of it humbled by the fierce power of those institutions and overwhelmed by all of the violence he was a part of in that role.
“I think a lot of times in America, especially for younger people, we’re sold this idea that one individual can step into an institution and change everything, right? Like the movies we watch, the stories that we’re told, they’re all about one individual overcoming everything,” Cantú said. “My story is very much the opposite of that.”
Cantú discussed his “deeply personal, moving” memoir of his firsthand experience in border patrol on Tuesday evening at the English in Action Summer Benefit.
When it comes to the immigration tragedy in recent years, empathy often is missing, lost amongst the United States’ divisive political rhetoric. And by extension, it’s often absent from within the country’s powerful, policy-making institutions. But on the rooftop level of the Aspen Art Museum Tuesday, the nonprofit’s annual fundraising event transpired with empowering speeches, important conversations and a shared emotional experience between the crowd of EIA students, volunteers, board members, donors and newcomers.
“Empathy continues to be a huge piece in everything we do,” EIA marketing manager and program coordinator Rachel Schmidt said in an interview prior to the Summer Benefit. “For our audience at the event, who may not be directly involved with English in Action, we hope this experience might add additional context to that empathy piece in terms of building connections between people who come from different cultures.”
Since 1994, English in Action has helped adult immigrants in the Roaring Fork Valley learn English, offering opportunities to celebrate and learn about the diversity and culture within this community. Through the tutoring program, weekly workshops and inspirational events, the organization works to cultivate cross-cultural relationships and bridge communication gaps.
“When you engage and form relationships with people who’ve crossed that border and who’ve been affected by border enforcement, I think it really starts to break down those lines that get drawn by our political rhetoric — the ‘othering’ of migrants, the dehumanization and the criminalization of people who are coming here either looking for work or to reunite with family or seeking asylum and fleeing violence in their own countries,” Cantú said. “When you make a personal relationship and maintain that relationship, you automatically become invested in the issue in a very different, more powerful way.”
EIA’s impact was evident throughout the entire event on Tuesday night. After 45 minutes of mingling with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, board of directors members Julie Comins and Estela Lopez Gudiño opened the program with a heartening introduction, followed by a video showcasing the organization’s work and a speech from Paulina Navas, a former student who oversees EIA’s Digital Literacy Program.
This special initiative launched during the pandemic to provide online resources such as tablets and laptops for students, as well as offer customized how-to workshops on the language of technology.
Navas, a native Spanish speaker originally from Colombia, stood on the small stage with tears in her eyes. Pausing frequently to collect her emotions, she expressed how when she first moved to the valley, not knowing English, she struggled with loneliness — until finding EIA.
“They have opened the doors of their homes, but especially the doors of their hearts,” Navas said.
Lane Johnson, a real estate professional and longtime Aspenite who supports many local nonprofits, led the event’s paddle raise. Johnson mentioned how immigrants in the valley are the backbone to our community, and as he called out donations, starting at $25,000 and making his way to $100, audience members lifted their paddles high.
According to a statement from Schmidt on Wednesday, Sept. 8, the paddle raise resulted in $250,000 of donations, all of which will go toward all of EIA’s programming.
As the closing discussion of the night, Cantú was in conversation with Ali Noorani, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, which is a nonpartisan advocacy organization working to promote the value of immigrants.
Cantú and Noorani dove into a number of controversial topics surrounding immigration, including the “weaponization” of global migration and border communities, the Afghanistan crisis, missed opportunities for policy change and how to push past the discomfort of bringing people with divided outlooks on this issue into the same room.
From the EIA students and volunteers who spoke in the highlight video to Nava’s speech and the conversation between Cantú and Noorani, the experiences and emotions shared were palpable. Seen in the watery-eyed members of the audience, heard in the roaring applauses and affirmed in the event’s fundraising a total $400,000, empathy was present on Tuesday evening.
“When you look at the history of government institutions and racist institutions, they don’t change on their own, they don’t change from within; they change from the outside,” Cantú said prior to the program. “It takes communities like English in Action — where there’s a lot of people power for building awareness, building language, building community outside of those institutions — to affect change.”