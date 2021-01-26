Plans to update Aspen’s busiest transit thoroughfare were moved forward by city council during a work session on Monday night.
The Paepcke Transit Hub includes the blocks of Main Street and Garmisch surrounding Paepcke Park, which also includes WE-cycle stations, car-to-go ports, park users and pedestrian school traffic. It’s one block away from the Hopkins Avenue bikeway.
Michael Horvath, a project manager in the city’s engineering department, said the public has aired safety concerns about the intersection for years.
“The goal of this project aims to improve functionality and safety for all users,” Horvath told council Monday night.
Mayor Torre agreed with the public’s safety assessment, and said he supports the overall project, which includes a raised island separating the downvalley bus pull-out from remaining lanes of traffic.
“Anything is going to be an improvement there, so we look forward to seeing that project getting underway,” he said.
However, the mayor took issue with the proposed design of the bus stop. City staff is recommending covered benches with glass partitions to protect users from the elements rather than a fully enclosed structure.
“My concern here is that it’s a bus shelter that doesn't really provide shelter,” Torre said.
Horvath presented schematics of an enclosed structure, but the limited sidewalk width at the corner does not allow for ADA accessibility for passengers entering the front side of the shelter. The open concept allows for the required 36 inches between the structure and the curb.
To help in inclement weather, an infrared heater that is activated by waiting passengers can be installed on the ceiling of the bus stop, similar to other stations in the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority lines. Pete Rice, engineering division manager, said the layout will be similar to the well-received stations recently built at 8th Street.
“It is an open shelter but it provides a lot of protection. I think everybody notices the difference,” Rice said.
Councilmember Ann Mullins said much like the 8th Street stops, the outbound Main Street stop is serviced by a high volume of buses with many passengers navigating the area.
“Because of the volume of people that move through this shelter, that enclosed shelter might be somewhat of a hindrance,” she said.
While Torre said the process is likely too far along to be reimagining the stop from scratch, he had hoped for more design options Monday night.
“I’m disappointed to hear that this is the alternative that we have to go with and we couldn't find any other designs that maybe accommodate the weather a little bit better,” he said. “I look at this and I can see this being in the ground for six months and people being like, ‘Wow, that was really an expensive bench that we put there.’”
Councilmember Rachel Richards said COVID-19 has drawn attention to the design of public spaces, and that interior waiting areas might continue to be unusable should public health be a recurring concern.
“Not that I want to plan everything around the pandemic, but it really does bring up some of those health issues in confined areas,” Richards said. “Because you’d end up with something that perhaps you'd have to tell people they couldn't be in that space at all.”
The project was updated Monday night to include a second pedestrian crosswalk and rapid flash beacon crossing Main on the west side of the Garmisch and Main Street intersection, matching the current safety features on the east side.
“After careful consideration the project team would like to recommend including this design for a few reasons,” Horvath said.
The Main Street crossing garnered the most unique comments during the public outreach phase of the project. The Yellow and Red Brick early education facilities are nearby and parents said they did not feel comfortable crossing the five lanes of traffic with young children.
Currently pedestrians and cyclists approaching from the west side must cross Garmisch in order to utilize the flashing lights that warn cars to stop. With two additional flashing lights, those street crossings will not be necessary and the increased beacons will be more visible to oncoming traffic.
Public comments also included requests from South Garmisch neighbors who do not want a bus pull-out in front of their residence. One resident had their lawyer submit an alternative traffic study Monday evening, though the majority of councilmembers said the correspondence came in too late for review.
“I just received this letter too late for me to go through it and understand its suggestions or its requests,” Torre said.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein asked Horvath to respond to the resident’s request, which included a suggestion that inbound buses turn right on Aspen Street instead of Garmisch. The proposal would require a stoplight be moved to accommodate the wide turns of city buses. Further, it suggested moving bike lanes from Aspen Street to Garmisch Street, and eliminating parking on Garmisch to accommodate the switch.
“Those bike lanes on Aspen are there for a reason and their proximity to the core,” Horvath said. “Moving them one block over to Garmisch would be a disservice to the biking community. (Additionally) that’s four blocks of residential parking that would have to be removed.”
Richards said the resident’s proposals were disingenuous and simply tried to move the full traffic load off of their street and onto nearby roads.
“I don't consider them legitimate or better then what we have on the table for the bus riders or for the pedestrians,” Richards said.
She said the creation of the Paepcke Transit Hub and moving forward into the construction phase is overdue for the busy multimodal corridor.
“I look at this whole area. For the number of people who use the buses there on Main Street coming in, it’s been neglected far too long,” she said. “So I’m really excited to see this project move forward.”