Seventy people, including several farmers, weren’t able to cultivate a favorable vote Thursday for a man considered to be the father of the local food movement in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend denial for Jerome Osentowski’s application to legalize his Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute. Osentowski founded his sustainable agriculture business 35 years ago on the southern slopes on Basalt Mountain. He’s grown a reputation as a top-notch educator of sustainable educator at the demonstration farm.
The Eagle County planning department has struggled to classify the operation and ended up calling it a resort recreational facility. That’s primarily based on Osentowski’s practice of letting students camp on designated spots in the nearly 8-acre parcel.
After arriving at that definition, the planning office concluded Osentowski’s application didn’t comply with various aspects of its land-use code for such an operation, including inadequate access via Cedar Drive and incompatibility with the neighborhood.
“Therefore, it is staff’s recommendation that the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission deny the application as submitted,” the planning staff memo said.
But roughly 70 people showed up at a planning commission hearing Thursday to argue for approval. Some wore straw hats, others in tie dye and a handful of work boots. In addition, 150 letters were submitted in favor of approval.
Scores of people spoke at a public hearing in El Jebel Thursday afternoon. A common theme: CRMPI is a world-class education facility for sustainable agriculture at a time when it is more important than ever.
Numerous speakers cited Osentowski’s success turning a dry, barren hillside into a lush food production area featuring “forest gardens” and greenhouses. Osentowski, 81, also is a mentor for multiple young farmers in the region.
“I have met a lot of the people who come up there to learn, from all over the world,” said Michael Thompson, a longtime Basalt resident who was a student of Osentowski’s who later became a business partner. “Jerome has been a profound influence on many, many, many people.”
Other speakers urged the planning commission not to get bogged down in land-use definitions or lose sight of CRMPI’s reputation as a leader.
“There’s little doubt that Jerome and CRMPI are square pegs looking for round holes,” said midvalley resident Bob Schultz.
He said the operation is the type that provides “flavor” in the valley. “These are the things that really make our lives rich,” Schultz said.
Those in the audience weren’t unanimous. Some neighbors said they are worried about the danger of wildfire originating from camping. Other concerns were that the narrow, twisting road is unsafe to handle traffic generated by CRMPI’s classes.
Osentowski has proposed requiring students to park off-site and take a shuttle to his demonstration farm. Campers would be prohibited from lighting campfires. Fire extinguishers would be placed at camp clusters, with staff instructed on using them. He proposed to build a second pond on the property to provide water for firefighting.
Osentowski has made it clear he is trying to set CRMPI up to continue past his leadership.
“It’s really out of my hands. It’s in your hands,” he said.
Nearly five hours into the hearing, the planning commissioners weighed in and the majority said they couldn’t approve a project that didn’t conform to code.
“The problem here is where it’s at,” said planning commissioner Temple Glassier.
The issue for the planning commission is strictly the standards in the code, “not how wonderful CRMPI is. That’s not before us,” Glassier said.
Planning commission member Laura Smith said CRMPI submitted a “rogue application” that asked the board to stray outside the land-use code, something she was unwilling to do since it involves potential safety of people visiting the isolated site.
She urged Osentowski to rework his plan and come back with a “tight” application. She noted that Eagle County has a reputation of working for approval of development applications.
“Eagle County is not known for shutting down people who want to do projects,” Smith said.
Planning commission member Catherine Maas said she felt with some tweaks and conditions, the application could be approved.
Commissioner Karen Barch said she would like to find “middle ground” on the project.
“I don’t think there’s a perfect solution here. There rarely is,” she said. She noted that the planning staff recommended numerous conditions that should be imposed on the application if the commission approved it.
The problem, noted board chair Phillip Ring, is that even with the conditions, the project still wouldn’t conform with the land-use code.
“There are some things you just can’t rectify,” he said. “The application doesn’t give us something we can approve.”
Osentowski and his team said they didn’t have the time and resources to start from scratch to try to earn P&Z approval. The board is advisory only. Eagle County commissioners have the final vote on land-use matters. Osentowski asked for a planning commission vote, one way or another, so the project could advance to commissioners.
The planning commission voted 4-1 for a recommendation for denial. Maas opposed the denial.