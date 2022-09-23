After a summer of experiments and debate, the Galena Cooper Living Lab will end on Monday, the city of Aspen announced on Thursday.
Throughout the remaining days of September, project team members will install adjustments to the parking and roadway design, according to a press release from the city. Construction crews will be in the area for five days to remove some of the current elements and install a new parking layout. During this time, available parking spaces on Galena Street will be limited. The new layout will remain in place through the winter.
On Monday, crews will remove the following elements: the counterflow bikeway, curb extensions and protective temporary curbs; the existing counterflow bikeway striping on the east side of Galena and the north side of Cooper Avenue; the parallel parking spots on the east side of Galena and the north side of Cooper; the WE-cycle station on Galena; and the loading zone on Hyman Avenue, which will be replaced on Galena as a double loading zone as it was prior to the lab.
Through the winter, the following elements will remain in place: parallel parking on the west side of Galena and the south side of Cooper; angled parking spots next to the existing curb on the east side of Galena and the north side of Cooper; all-way stop signs at the intersection of Galena and Hopkins Avenue.
The Aspen City Council will discuss and review the one-way lanes on Hyman further during their Monday work session.
“Feedback from diverse audiences in our community, along with the direction we’ve received from city council, has been crucial in developing the new alignment for this heavily frequented area of town,” Communications Director Denise White said in a statement. “Safety in the downtown core is the top priority for the city to explore in this lab, as well as any changes moving forward.”
The Living Lab was installed 13 weeks ago in the downtown core to evaluate temporary modifications before any permanent safety and design improvements were made. Field observations, public comments, live phone-log recordings and the community survey on the city’s website will close today. A comprehensive outreach and engagement report will be presented to the council in November.