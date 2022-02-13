The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off tonight for Super Bowl 56, and breweries, bars and restaurants throughout the Roaring Fork Valley have their game day playbooks set, offering up specials on libations and grub alike.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions across the valley are beginning to ease, several bars and restaurants are expecting the Super Bowl crowds to return to their establishments. Many will also start serving happy hour specials just before kick-off at 4:30 p.m. MST, including unique menu items from Cincinnati chili to California-style tacos.
Whether you’re a die-hard Rams fan without a house party to attend, a Bengals fan still in disbelief, or you don’t really care one way or the other who wins this silly football spectacle, these eateries and bars from Aspen to Glenwood Springs will have something on the menu for you.
Aspen: From the slopes to game time
What better way to spend Super Bowl Sunday than a day on the ski slopes and an evening of football, food and friends? The Little Nell’s Wine Bar and the Limelight Aspen Lounge will both host exclusive Super Bowl parties, and each will offer a unique experience — or three.
The Wine Bar will provide a variety of exclusive options for individuals or parties. Guests can reserve a seat, a private couch or the private Krug Lounge or Board Room for a more intimate experience. Prices include game day food items and draft beers and range from $200 per person to $2,000 for a couch.
“What that includes is we have four TVs, surround-sound speakers in the entire room, full food and bar menu as well as the greatest wine list in the state of Colorado,” said Colton Black, bar manager and certified sommelier. “What we’ve found is that we have a really good environment for après ski at the Wine Bar, and it’s kind of associated with elevated cocktails — a bit of a refined experience — but also the comfortability of being in ski clothes and having a drink after coming off the slopes and dancing a little bit and having some live music.”
Guests can begin arriving at 3:30 p.m. and service will begin at 4 p.m. The Super Bowl special menu will include higher-brow dishes such as oysters on the half shell and king crab legs as well as game-day classics like chicken tenders, fries and juicy burgers. It will also include favorite draft beers from local breweries.
The variety and ease of reserving a spot in advance makes the Wine Bar a great location for anyone from anywhere to come watch the Super Bowl, Black said.
“The culture is inviting for loud cheering and getting up and celebrating and really having a full Super Bowl experience — where there’s really no holds barred as far as how much you can enjoy yourself,” he said. “The atmosphere more than anything is what makes it a place where people want to congregate, as well as everything being open. You’re not in a closed booth. Nothing is closed off or shut off, so there’s a lot of camaraderie that happens at the Wine Bar.”
There will also be standing-room availability and Black said that staff will do their best to accommodate people who show up. The atmosphere should feel a step above an average sports bar, he said, but not to the extent that people should feel pressured to dress up or put on an act. Guests should expect high-quality service and food, as well as consistency in all that the Wine Bar has to offer.
Football fans can also expect to find a mix of Bengals and Rams supporters, and while Black admitted that he himself is leaning toward cheering for the Bengals, what strikes him about the Wine Bar is the constant intermingling of people who have never met before.
“Say you’re rooting for the same team or you’re rooting for another team, I think the potential of making new friends and enjoying that friendly rivalry is definitely going to be a great aspect of that venue because it already has that,” he said. “So it’s just another foreground for us to execute on that.”
For those who do attend tonight, be sure to take a look at the bar’s champagne list, which Black said is one of the best he’s ever seen in the U.S. The list includes something for everyone, whether you’re looking to treat yourself or enjoy a simple bottle with a basket of truffle fries. The fries and oysters both go beautifully with champagne, Black said.
For more information, visit thelittlenell.com or call 970-920-6331 to make a reservation.
The Limelight Lounge will also offer specials for the Super Bowl, including frozen margaritas named after both the Bengals and the Rams, a beer bucket, pulled pork nachos, jalapeño poppers, chicken wings and a pretzel. Special items range from $8 to $26 in prices.
The lounge will also turn up the volume and project the game from a screen hanging from the ceiling. More information is available at limelighthotels.com/aspen/the-lounge.
Willits: Place your bets
Capitol Creek Brewery and Zane’s Tavern in Willits will raise the stakes with Super Bowl squares for fans who want to make some money off their favorite team.
Zane’s will also have squares available at its Snowmass location, as well as surround-sound TVs and a good-times atmosphere at all locations, including Aspen. Owner Eddie Zane said that although each location has its own unique personality, all three restaurants make a great stop for Super Bowl Sunday because of the affordable prices and friendly atmosphere.
“Come Super Bowl Sunday, everybody wants to grab a seat and camp out,” he said. “I think we are some of the best locations for game day, and also the most reasonably priced. It’s just fun to hang out. We have great staff — everybody’s friendly, everybody’s fun.”
Zane’s offers a variety of beers on tap at each location, all of which go well with game day wings, Zane said. The majority of the menu items are made from scratch, including cheese steak eggrolls, made-to-order chicken fingers and jalapeño poppers.
A popular stop for football Sundays already, Zane said he is expecting to see a nearly full house at each location tonight. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, a football fan or not, he said the Super Bowl is an event not to be missed.
“I don’t even have a team in this game, but you can’t miss it,” he said.
A few blocks away, Capitol Creek Brewery is also expecting a lively party tonight. They will begin happy hour pricing at 3:30 and keep special menu prices open until closing time. The special menu will include a prime rib French dip sandwich, a Cincinnati chili dog and a LA chola dog for $8 each.
“I’m not a Bengals or a Rams fan, but I’m definitely a football fan,” Manager Sue McGrath said. “I think our menu covers a lot of bases. We have sandwiches to steaks to smoked salmon and really good salads.”
All draft beers and wine will be $1 off, and the special menu will also include wings, tacos, burgers and pickle chips. Capitol Creek will also offer house margaritas and shots with beers. The sound will also be turned up on a brand new 85-inch TV, so McGrath said football fans like her will be able to engage with the game throughout the evening.
The food at Capitol Creek has been elevated a lot, McGrath said, by the brewery’s new chef Hank Ritchie, who was hired this past fall. She recommended the tacos to round out the Super Bowl meal. The tacos and LA chola dog would pair well with the Casa Bonita Mexican lager, suggested head brewer Jerod Day. As for the Cincinnati chili dog, beer drinkers should try the Endo Bros hazy pale ale or the Hibernation Baltic Porter, which is a standard chocolate stout enhanced with a clean, crisp finish.
Carbondale’s Living Room
The downvalley party will take place this year at what the locals know as “Carbondale’s living room” — aka Carbondale Beer Works.
The Main Street favorite will offer happy-hour prices all day today and keep doors open for anyone looking for a front-row seat to watch the big game. In addition to the regular menu, Beer Works will offer certain appetizers at $2 off, $1 off beers and $2 off cocktails. The bar is a popular stop for chatting and making new friends, which is exactly what you want on Super Bowl Sunday.
“It’s just a fun environment, and you can see the game pretty much from everywhere in here,” proprietor Patrice Fuller said. “It’s a fun place to hang out if you don’t have a party to go to. I know it’s a big house party day, but it’ll be like our own house party.”
Those who regularly patronize Beer Works do so in part because it’s hard not to walk in and see someone you know. Another reason to come back is the food. Chef Pete Mullery will offer special items tonight in honor of the game, including a wing sauce inspired by Cincinnati chili, Mexican shredded beef nachos and a cheeseburger sub based on the bestselling item at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium.
“I’m really looking forward to that one because it sounds awesome and I want to eat it,” Mullery said.
Wednesday was the first time he made the sub, which he did in preparation for Super Bowl Sunday. As a chef, Mullery said it’s fun for him to experiment with specials, especially at a brewery because beer is an ingredient he rarely had a chance to cook with before. For the past two years, he’s enjoyed exploring beers in his food as opposed to wine or hard liquors.
“I think our food is really, really great,” he said. “If you’re looking for a meal, this is a great place to come, as opposed to just coming here for the beer.”
The beer, however, is amazing too, he added. Mullery recommended the Red Hill lager or Colorado Strong, a special brew that Beer Works sells in support of the Left Hand Brewing Foundation, a Colorado organization that supports community nonprofits and causes. This year, all the proceeds from the Colorado Strong are donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization.
Beer Works makes two special beers each year to support the Left Hand Brewing Foundation and the Pink Boots Society, an international nonprofit that supports women in the beer industry. All the women involved at Beer Works help brew the special beer every year, and the proceeds all go back to the society.
“That’s the beer that made me want to not just work here, but come in here all the time,” Mullery said.
Glenwood Springs: Football food with a canyon twist
Located across the street from the Glenwood Springs Amtrak Station and just next door to the Hotel Denver, the Glenwood Canyon Brewpub sees crowds of visitors and locals alike on any given day. Today will be no different, but the menu is sure to feature a special item for everyone.
Football season can be a slow time of year for the restaurant industry, even without the help of a pandemic, so this season, the Brewpub has been offering special game night menus every Sunday. The menus usually feature a special pizza and another item such as wings or sliders for special prices. Tonight, Chef Jason Barnicoat will prepare Cincinnati-inspired chili dog sliders, LA-style smoked chicken taquitos and mango-habanero wings.
“I like being creative and coming up with different things,” Barnicoat said. “I originally am from New England, and the Patriots were in the Super Bowl so much and I was always making New England food, so I’m glad there’s other teams in the Super Bowl this year.”
Barnicoat said he’s most excited to make the chili-dog sliders, which he thought would be fun instead of a standard-sized chili dog or coney dog. The sliders will have mini dogs topped with cheese, onions and chili.
The Rams’ taquitos will be made with chicken smoked in-house and topped with a black bean puree, salsa verde, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
Aside from the homemade food and beer brewed in-house, Barnicoat said the large space and variety of TVs make the Brewpub a good place to come watch the game without feeling too crowded. He recommended the Hanging Lake honey ale or the AB Project to go with the game night specials.
For Super Bowl fans who would rather party at home, the Brewpub will also offer a two-dozen wing platter to pick up and take home for $45. The wings will come with a choice of buffalo, IPA sriracha, mango habanero or lemon pepper herb sauces, as well as carrots, celery, bleu cheese dressing and ranch.
After tonight, the Brewpub will say goodbye to its game night special menus, at least until next season. Thus, the pub will pull all the stops to make sure fans have a good time, whether they come from near or far.
“We’ve only got one more week to go, and after that’s done, it’s no more football,” Stephen Lewellen, Brewpup manager, said. “We’re always having new people come in. It’s a good place to people-watch, and having the sound on for the games, and the food, even the staff — everybody makes everything enjoyable for everybody.”