In a 2-1 vote Monday morning, the Board of Garfield County Commissioners denied Ascendigo Autism Services’ proposal to build an “educational facility” in Missouri Heights.
Commissioners John Martin and Mike Samson did not support Ascendigo’s proposal whereas Commissioner Tom Jankovsky did.
The Carbondale-based nonprofit organization, Ascendigo, provides opportunities for individuals with autism and proposed building an educational facility on a 126-acre property 7 miles east of Carbondale and roughly four miles northwest of El Jebel. Opponents of the project questioned its “educational facility” designation, believing it was more in line with a summer camp.
Ascendigo said it would have developed 63 acres of the rural property and would have left the remaining acreage as open space.
However, the project received significant pushback, particularly from local nonprofit Keep Missouri Heights Rural which said it supported Ascendigo’s mission but that Missouri Heights was not the right place due to fire, water, access and numerous other concerns.
Ultimately, the necessary two-thirds majority of commissioners agreed — and denied Ascendigo’s application.
This story will be updated.