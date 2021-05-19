More than 50 people showed up to the site visit intended for three — Garfield County Commissioners John Martin, Tom Jankovsky and Mike Samson — at the 126-acre Missouri Heights property, where Ascendigo Autism Services hopes to build the headquarters for its ranch and summer camp operations.
What exactly will go on that property depends very much on who you ask, despite Ascendigo President and CEO Peter Bell’s insistence that the details are laid out in the nonprofit’s application with Garfield County.
“Ascendigo is submitting this application for Limited Impact Review as an educational facility in the rural zone district,” a January draft of the application reads. “The property is located in the eastern portion of Missouri Heights, south of the intersection of County Road 102 and Harmony Lane and about 4 miles from El Jebel. Ascendigo’s administrative headquarters will remain in Carbondale.”
Not everyone trusts or agrees with that assessment — particularly many of the 559 signatories (as of Tuesday) of the Keep Missouri Heights Rural petition opposing the proposed Ascendigo Ranch. Dozens of oppositionists came equipped with signs and vehicles adorned with more signs in a show of strength in numbers to the visiting commissioners, who on June 21 will hear a presentation from the applicant and testimony from the public regarding the proposal.
“Protect our water!” read one sign. “Extreme fire risk zone!” read several others, complete with a map of the area. Perhaps most succinctly, several signs outlined water, safety, compatibility and traffic — complete with accompanying icons — as what “it’s about,” specifying that “it’s not about Ascendigo.”
That last line is in reference to some early accusations — either perceived or spelled out, often in social media commentary — that the neighbors who oppose the development of NIMBYism: “Not In My Backyard.”
In fact, at least two residents who oppose the project have children of their own on the autism spectrum.
“This is tough for me. Our daughter is on the autism spectrum,” said one resident in an email. “As I have mentioned in my letters to the commissioners, it is absolutely not about autism in our backyard — autism is embraced in our home. This is only about a change in land use that could have devastating repercussions.”
In order to protect the privacy of the family, that person asked for anonymity, which the Aspen Daily News granted, acknowledging the importance of the perspective to the story.
In that regard, however, opposing sides have more in common than they may have realized, as Bell, too, is the father of an autistic son, a fact another mother whose child is on the spectrum was surprised to learn. She expressed on Tuesday environmental concerns for the area echoed by her fellow protesters — fire danger, drought issues that have only worsened in recent years and frequent high winds. But she also noted that, from her experience, the latter could potentially contribute to sensory sensitivities often felt by those on the spectrum.
As for some of the other concerns voiced regarding Ascendigo’s actual intent for the property, many neighbors also point to what they describe as changing goal posts throughout the chronology of the story they’ve been told by Ascendigo leadership and consulting developer Bob Schultz.
“Bob Schutz is their land planner, he spoke to literally three households in July of 2020,” Missouri Heights resident Karen Moculeski said in an interview earlier in the month. “He said that Ascendigo was proposing to him a six- to eight-week summer camp, and that would be it. That site plan that he presented, the largest building was the activity barn, which was 5,500 square feet. Today, it’s 14,000 square feet. It has grown considerably.”
Bell acknowledges that plans have changed over the last almost year. But, he said, some of those changes were in direct consideration of feedback received from those who’ve expressed their concerns.
“The reason it went to 14,000 square feet is that based on early feedback from neighbors, we consolidated two buildings into one,” he said in a May 11 interview. “The lower floor of this building — about 50% of the total square footage — is built into the grade and will be used for gear storage including boats, duckies, [personal flotation devices] and other miscellaneous stuff we need for camp each year. This eliminated the need for another large building, which means a smaller footprint in an otherwise very large parcel of land.”
Other concerns too — outlined clearly on the KMHR website, in signs and in emails and interviews with this newspaper — surround the nature of what constitutes an educational facility. Opponents maintain that Ascendigo does not meet the state’s legal definition for an educational facility and that by applying as such because it would not require a land-use rezoning, Ascendigo is being dishonest in its intent.
Not so, Bell counters — in fact, it wasn’t even Ascendigo or Schultz who proposed applying as an educational facility; it was Garfield County Community Development.
“There was a pre-application process where you’re talking to the community development team within the county, and they give you feedback. They are the ones that determined the educational facility was the most obvious and appropriate way to create an application within the rural zone,” Bell said. “I know a lot of people think that that was our idea, but actually it was the community development team because there is not a zoning designation for a camp or outreach program or anything else we were planning to do on the property.”
And as for concerns such as the ones outlined by resident Tobias Munk in an April 6 letter to the editor published in the Daily News that “they are planning fundraisers, renting out the facility to other causes, hosting 100-people dinner receptions, physical therapy etc.,” Bell assured that in fact the organization intends to cap events to two fundraisers per year — not unlike those held by myriad other rural nonprofit organizations throughout the valley — and there are no plans to ever rent the facility to irrelevant outside organizers, such as a wedding party. Ascendigo just renewed its Carbondale lease for its headquarters for the next five years, he added.
They’ll all get to make their case in front of the commissioners June 21 and possibly on June 22, should the need exist, Martin said. As for Tuesday’s site visit, all went according to plan and the protest was a peaceful one, per reports from both Bell and KMHR spokespeople.
“What a great turnout! The commissioners were impressed!” the KMHR website homepage read Tuesday evening. “There were some really great signs and everyone was neighborly and we finally got to meet people that we have been working with over Zoom or by email.”