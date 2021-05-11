Garfield County Commissioners set a site visit for the proposed Ascendigo Ranch in Missouri Heights for May 18.
It’s a time for commissioners to ask questions about the property and its intended use if they were to approve the application Ascendigo Services submitted for its camp operations, which would include a base camp of up to 6,800 square feet, an activity barn up to 14,000 square feet, camper and staff lodges each up to 8,000 square feet, a caretaker dwelling up to 3,500 square feet and an ADU up to 2,500 square feet and a guest cabin up to 1,700 square feet.
It’s not a time for the more than 500 petition signatories who oppose the proposed development to make their inquiries — they’ll have plenty of time to do that June 21, when Ascendigo leadership will make its official presentation at 1 p.m., followed by a public comment period.
That public comment period may take up to two days, Commissioner John Martin acknowledged Monday.
“We intend to hear everybody. There is no three-minute limit like in a lot of places,” he said. “We try to keep the emotion down but the passion up. You may speak until you run out of words — people behind you have just as much passion as you, so keep it short.”
Just in case brevity is not the theme of the day, commissioners agreed to set June 22 as available for any continued “testimony,” as Martin put it.
There’s been plenty said already — and often in conflicting details. Generally speaking, the coalition known as Keep Missouri Heights Rural maintains that the proposed site on Harmony Lane is not the correct venue for the proposed operations because of the incredibly stark microclimates that exist, which can include of sustained winds upward of 60 mph some days and high-desert landscapes that create the highest fire risk in Garfield County.
“The very first day I heard about the camp — I didn’t even really know what kind of camp it was — my first reaction was they must be crazy. I live right up on this ridge, and the winds are horrible, and they persist for days,” said Karen Moculeski.
Moculeski echoed myriad neighbors’ voiced concerns about the area’s high risk for fire: with the high winds, a brush fire would spread in minutes. By bringing in 48 employees, many ostensibly recent college graduates from around the country — and thus unfamiliar with the area — Ascendigo would increase the number of people in the area who are more likely to be ignorant of the risks. With only one road in and out from the site — Harmony Road is a public road, but Sunset Lane is private, and the neighbors intend to boulder off access should Ascendigo move forward with its plan as proposed — and so emergency evacuation would not only be near impossible, it would be irresponsible.
Ascendigo CEO Peter Bells counters by pointing to the organization’s existing experience with evacuating because of fire. During the Lake Christine Fire in July 2018 that forced evacuations from the Missouri Heights area, Ascendigo — operating at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Spring Valley, on the outskirts of the Missouri Heights area — successfully left the premises within about an hour.
Moculeski, alongside hundreds of others familiar with the area, say it’s comparing apples to oranges.
“We have real, honest concerns about fire,” she said. “And they cite the fact that they did have to evacuate CMC — it was during Lake Christine — but the people in this area, where this property is, took 10 minutes to leave. There is one way out of here: and that is down Harmony to Fender, and that's it — there is no other way out. And to evacuate 100 people and us in 10 minutes and a half an hour, it’s pretty crazy. So why would you put people at risk? One hundred people?”
But, Bell counters, comparing the time taken to leave isn’t exactly a fair comparison, either — because those evacuations happened on different days.
“We would’ve been gone the morning of July 4, if not the night of July 3. We left long before there were any evacuations in Missouri Heights,” he said, adding that by the time the Missouri Heights residents were responding to evacuation orders, “we [were] already in a hotel in Rifle.”
In fact, he maintained, because of the special needs of Ascendigo’s clientele, the organization acted sooner than most out of an abundance of precaution, a practice that would be continued.
“And we were at CMC, at the very far end of Missouri Heights, and as soon as we knew there was any threat to any part of Missouri Heights, we evacuated,” he said. “Lots of other people have houses to pack up and horses and dogs and those sorts of things — we put campers in vans.”
Of course, that doesn’t take into account what happens if a fire is more immediately threatening, points out David Aguilar, who lives at the property immediately adjacent to the Ascendigo property, where Sunset Lane and Harmony Road intersect.
“[A fire] driven by those winds is unstoppable. When I called the fire department and asked, ‘How do you stop a fire like that when it starts?’ they said, ‘You can’t.’ You can only stop it from the air; you can never stop it on the ground,” he said. “When I asked their water person how they were going to stop fires up there, they said the buildings were going to have sprinklers.”
But Aguilar has a more deeply personal reason for concern — and fire is already deeply personal to him, given that he lost a home in Sunshine Canyon near Boulder to the 2010 wildfire that claimed 168 homes, he says. He’s afraid he’ll literally lose the universe.
Aguilar works for National Geographic, and he and his wife specifically moved to Missouri Heights to build his observatories for his research. Additionally, his children’s books, which encourage an early scientific curiosity, reach about 55,000 readers in several languages. He maintains that should Ascendigo move in next door, he’ll still be able to see the moon and the stars, but gone will be his access to nebulae and galaxies million of light years away.
Bell emphasizes that current plans for the ranch take into account dark sky regulations, and design elements consider everything from motion-detecting light usage to window coverings and glass types to ensure Aguilar will be able to continue his work — in fact, he has hopes that Ascendigo campers will be able to benefit from his telescopes.
But dark-sky regulations are statewide — Willits technically had to adhere to dark sky considerations, he noted, and he’s “lost that part of the sky.”
“My work was specifically put up here because of the dark skies and the beauty of where we are. I lose that if Ascendigo goes in,” he said with palpable remorse.