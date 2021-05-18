While COVID-19 lockdowns upended day-to-day life over the course of 2020, they did not lead to a suicide epidemic as some had anticipated.
“We’re not seeing that in Garfield County, we’re not seeing that in Colorado and we’re not seeing it nationally,” Mason Hohstadt, Garfield County public health specialist, said during Monday’s meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.
“If someone who is listening or someone who’s online lost somebody to suicide, I am in no way trying to diminish their pain. That is something very few people will understand,” Hohstadt added.
Hohstadt, who also serves as chair of Garfield County’s Suicide Prevention Coalition, participated in a BOCC discussion with other public health officials in recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month.
Although Garfield County experienced fewer suicides last year, it followed a particularly deadly 2019.
“2019 was the highest number of suicide deaths that we’ve seen in this county for a very long time,” Hohstadt said. “Seeing a decrease in that is a good starting off place.”
In 2019, 24 people died by suicide in Garfield County; one year later, amid the pandemic, 14 suicides were reported across the county. Although Garfield County experienced a 42% decrease in suicides last year, it did see a slight increase in overdose-related deaths.
“Everyone expected there to be this huge increase in overdose deaths due to the pandemic ... and that’s definitely what we’ve been seeing nationally,” Maggie Seldeen, High Rockies Harm Reduction executive director, said. “I think it’s really important to take a look at exactly what we’re seeing here in Garfield County because we did experience a slight increase in overdoses but it was very minimal.”
According to public health data, eight people died from overdose in Garfield County in 2018. In 2019, the number of overdose deaths increased to 10 and last year 11 people died from an overdose in Garfield County.
“There was an increase in opioid analgesic without a mention of fentanyl overdoses. So, that means prescription opioids,” Seldeen said. “Fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdoses remain stable.”
Seldeen, herself, has taught over 200 people how to use Narcan — a medication that restores a person’s breathing amid an overdose. She believes such training, especially for law enforcement agencies and other first responders, is crucial in the fight against overdoses.
“Somebody who is opioid naive can get a painkiller prescription and overdose and die and have no idea of that risk,” Seldeen said. “This isn’t just about our injection drug users.”
According to a BOCC memo, in 2020, at least one person experiencing a heroin overdose was revived by Narcan in Glenwood Springs and ultimately survived. Two other life-saving overdose reversals also have been reported in 2021, thanks to Narcan training provided by Seldeen.
“The sheriff will tell you that our biggest mental health institution in [Garfield County] is the jail,” Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said. “That kind of goes back to Colorado ... and the Western Slope having the least amount of mental health institutions or programs available to help people.”