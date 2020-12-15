The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Garfield Board of County Commissioners’ fundamental disagreement over local COVID-19 restrictions has left some businesses wondering how to proceed.
“I am shocked and disappointed by the state of Colorado,” Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said at a special BOCC meeting last Thursday.
Just one day prior, last Wednesday, CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan notified Commissioners Jankovsky, Mike Samson, and John Martin via email of Garfield County’s forthcoming move from the orange “high-risk” level on the state’s COVID-19 dial to the red “severe-risk” level, effective last Thursday at 5 p.m.
While the move from level orange to level red does not change operating capacities for critical and non-critical retail businesses, places of worship or personal service sectors, it does impact gyms and restaurants considerably.
In level orange, gyms can operate at 25% capacity indoors. However, in level red, gyms must reduce their operating capacities to 10% indoors.
Additionally, while restaurants can operate at 25% capacity indoors in level orange, in level red they must stop indoor dining altogether.
Citing variances it received in May, Garfield County has maintained that restaurants can still operate at 50% capacity indoors, despite CDPHE stating they cannot.
“For me to agree to do that would be immoral and against my morals,” Jankovsky said. “I don’t think it will make one difference, at all, in Garfield County as far as [COVID-19-related] fatalities. It could help for the number of cases out there.”
According to CDPHE’s letter to the BOCC, between Nov. 18 and Dec. 9 Garfield County’s two-week incidence rate went from 664 per 100,000 people to 1,037 per 100,000 people. Garfield County’s positivity rate also increased from 12.5% to 13.3% and its two-week case count jumped from 400 new cases to 624 new cases during the same time frame.
Last Friday, after CDPHE moved the county into level red, Garfield County consumer protection staff sent a message to retail food establishment licenseholders stating the county was “still in the orange with variances until Monday.”
In her letter to commissioners, Ryan said the county should “work to inform residents, businesses and other stakeholders to ensure the transition” from level orange to level red was completed by 5 p.m. last Thursday.
According to Garfield County Environmental Health Manager Josh Williams, Friday’s message from Garfield County was sent to approximately 359 retail food establishment holders.
The message stated, “We know there are questions regarding the state moving Garfield County from level orange to level red. At this time, Garfield County is still in the orange with variances until Monday. Please check with your municipality as they may have set a different policy. You may also consult with your attorney about your individual and business risks.”
Commenting on the change, Jake Behlow, general manager of White House Pizza in Carbondale, said the restaurant will go with the stricter requirement.
“I believe, if something were to happen that involved insurance, or something like that, the insurance could choose to follow the tougher guidelines,” he said.
According to Behlow, the Carbondale eatery decided to stop indoor dining and only offer carry-out and curbside options beginning last Thursday at 5 p.m. when CDPHE officially moved Garfield County into the red level.
“There is definitely confusion,” Behlow said. “We’re taking it cautiously just in case.”
As a result of no longer offering indoor dining, Behlow said as many as 30 employees have been laid off.
“That’s the biggest challenge. I couldn’t care less about the bottom line or anything else like that,” Behlow said. “I like to take care of the staff.”