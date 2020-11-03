Today will mark Garfield County Commissioner John Martin’s seventh election — ninth, including primaries — and Democratic challenger Beatriz Soto’s first.
Now in his sixth term, the incumbent Republican Martin described the 2020 election cycle in two words: “totally strange.”
“It has been … almost incomprehensible that social media has taken the place of face-to-face contact and debate,” Martin said in an interview Monday. “People living on soundbites and big money, buying ads. It is not a local issue. It’s just crazy.”
Soto, who serves as director of Wilderness Workshop’s community program Defiende Nuestra Tierra, launched her campaign for Garfield County commissioner after Martin’s original opponent, former Carbondale Trustee Katrina Byars, dropped out of the race.
“It’s been pretty challenging,” Soto said of campaigning during a pandemic. “We haven’t been able to do large events, and there’s a lot of excitement. … We followed all safety protocols to do door knocking, and we just relied heavily on social media and phone banking.”
Soto said encouraging Garfield County’s younger generation and Latino community to vote had always been at the forefront of her campaign.
“The reality is, technology is changing,” Soto said. “I have to use the tools that the generation is using — which is social media.”
Soto’s political campaign’s Facebook page has garnered more than 1,800 likes and routinely features updated campaign videos and messaging. Martin’s official Facebook page has fewer than 500 likes and dates back to his successful 2016 reelection campaign. The last time Martin appeared to have updated his official Facebook page was in mid-August and, prior to that, in 2017.
“We are seeing a new age of how to select your elected officials,” Martin said. “It is all about social media and soundbites, not face-to-face debates and the old way of standing on a box and listening to each other.”
In addition to social media likes, Soto has also substantially outraised Martin's reelection bid. According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, Soto has raised over $73,000 for the District 2 commissioner race, compared to Martin’s nearly $10,000.
“We never anticipated we could even raise this amount of money, so it is the excitement that surrounds our campaign,” Soto said. “We’ve got a lot of people that … are environmentally conscious and socially conscious, so these are a lot of the donors that have been helping. The majority of our donors are small donors.”
Soto believes climate change and diversifying the local economy are at the forefront of issues facing Garfield County voters this election cycle.
Martin has a different opinion.
“The reduction in revenue and increase in social programs — where’s the money going to be coming from, except for new taxation? We haven’t talked about things like that,” Martin said. “We hear lots of discussions about national policies and national movements, but Garfield County itself, very little have we talked about.”
Martin went on to say that he’ll never run from his record and that he had not lost touch with reality. According to Martin, every election since 1996, he had awaited results at the courthouse and said that tradition would not change this year.
“I thank his service,” Soto said when asked if there was anything about her opponent that she admired, particularly in a time of such political divide. “I know being in public office for, you know, a quarter of a century is a big commitment, and I absolutely thank John for all his hard work.”
Martin said he wished Soto, as well as independent candidate Brian Bark, “the best of luck” Tuesday and believed Garfield County would move forward regardless of the election’s outcome.
“I don’t have an opponent. What it amounts to is, there are two people that are running for the position that I am,” Martin said. “We will have, again, a better tomorrow than we have today, no matter which way [the voters] choose.”