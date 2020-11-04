Garfield County Commissioner races too close to call 

As of press deadline, Democratic candidate Beatriz Soto was leading Republican incumbent John Martin in the Garfield County commissioner District 2 race.
“It is really too close to call, and I don’t want to assume anything at this point,” Soto said just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. “We pulled off an amazing campaign in a short amount of time, and a lot of people worked really hard on this grassroots effort.”
According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, as of 10 p.m., Soto was leading Martin by less than 400 votes — Soto had earned 12,730 votes to Martin’s 12,379. Unaffiliated candidate Brian Bark had received 1,074 votes.
“Regardless of the outcome, many community members in Garfield County are ready for change,” Soto said. “I am committed to Garfield County, and I am committed to all of its community members and will continue to protect our environment and public lands.”
Soto, a political newcomer, announced her candidacy earlier this year after Martin’s original Democratic challenger, former Carbondale Trustee Katrina Byars, dropped out of the race. Martin was seeking reelection for what would be his seventh term as Garfield County Commissioner.
Soto’s campaign enjoyed a large following on social media platforms like Facebook and also raised over $70,000, compared to Martin’s nearly $10,000.
Martin, who was awaiting results at the courthouse Tuesday night said he’d wait out the results as long as it took.
“We are in it for the long haul and won’t give up until all the chickens have been counted,” Martin said. “It’s not unusual to be in that situation.”
When asked what he’d like to say to his supporters, Martin said, “It’s been a pleasure serving you, and hopefully I’ll continue to do so. We’ll see.”
As of print deadline, Democratic candidate Leslie Robinson was also leading three-term incumbent Republican Mike Samson for the Garfield County Commissioner District 3 seat — by just 17 votes. Robinson had earned 12,922 and Samson 12,905.
Garfield County Commissioner races too close to call
Beatriz Soto holds narrow lead over incumbent John Martin for District 2 seat
“Regardless of the outcome, many community members in Garfield County are ready for change.”
Beatriz Soto
Democrat Garfield County Commissioner candidate
By Matthew Bennett
Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
