Garfield County has added six new positive cases to its total of COVID-19 infections this week, bringing the confirmed count to 106, according to the county’s website.
While the numbers remain relatively low, the data indicate that the local threat from the novel coronavirus — which had claimed 74,000 lives nationwide and 921 in Colorado as of Thursday — remains present, even if most cases are not serious.
“I think it’s honestly telling us that this is still a real, relevant virus in our community,” said Stacey Gavrell, chief community relations officer for Valley View Hospital.
Part of the explanation for the rise in positive Garfield County cases is that testing has become more widely deployed at Valley View and Grand View hospitals, in Glenwood Springs and Rifle, respectively. Since April 27, more than 500 COVID-19 tests have been collected at those facilities, said Mason Hohstadt, a public health specialist with Garfield County.
As the number of people tested increases, the percentage of positive test results is declining, according to Gavrell, who said the falling positivity rate is a good sign. As of April 21, when Valley View had collected 351 tests, the positivity rate was 10%. Now, with 928 total tests, that rate is below 5%.
“It is also important to remember that while more testing is beneficial, the continued efforts at physical distancing and compliance with the state’s safer-at-home policy is what will continue to keep us safe,” Gavrell wrote in an email.
Hospitals are now able to test most symptomatic people, even if symptoms are not severe, as well as anyone coming in for an elective surgery. Hohstadt noted that one of the recent positive cases was an asymptomatic patient who had an elective surgery scheduled; if not for that planned medical procedure, the case likely would not have been documented.
Hohstadt said that data on positive cases is reported on Garfield County’s COVID-19 webpage whenever a lab test result is returned and there is not a direct correlation to dates of the onset of symptoms.
With each new positive case, officials are tracing that person’s close contacts over the previous 14 days. That has led to contact with “well over 250” people associated with recent positive cases, Hohstadt said.
Officials are finding most of the new cases in Glenwood and New Castle, Hohstadt said. Also, most spread is believed to be happening among family members, he said.
But as the economy begins to open back up, officials will be on the lookout for evidence of community spread, where a person is unable to detect where they got the virus.
“We will be really interested in what the caseloads look like after May 5,” he said.
Though Pitkin County has recorded three new cases on its website since April 30, Kurt Dahl, who is working with the public health team on contact tracing and case investigations, said his work has not turned up a new onset of symptoms since early April.
The lag is because the county is required to report new cases when lab results come back positive. That includes antibody tests administered in local doctor’s offices that detect whether a person had COVID-19 previously.
“Positive PCR and serology tests are required to be reported and we have been getting a few each day for the past few days,” Dahl wrote in a text message provided by Pitkin County incident management team officials. Most of those positive tests have been from serology tests administered by local doctor’s offices, which test for antibodies produced as a result of a COVID-19 infection.
“The symptom onset for the new cases are old enough that they are not recent cases of the disease,” the statement says.