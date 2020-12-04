The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has notified Garfield County of five deaths “thought to be related to COVID-19,” according to a news release issued Thursday.
If attributable to the virus, the five additional deaths would bring Garfield County’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 11.
“We are aware of the unfortunate increase in deaths,” Yvonne Long, Garfield County Public Health director, said in a news release. “It is tragic to see our numbers take such a sharp increase.”
Garfield County, along with other counties across the state, has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the last few months.
According to CDPHE data, between Oct. 26 and Nov. 18 Garfield County’s two-week incidence rate jumped from 221 per 100,000 people to 664 per 100,000 people. In the same 24-day period, Garfield County’s percent positivity rate also climbed from 6.8% to 12.5% and its two-week case count nearly tripled from 133 to 400.
Garfield County Public Information Officer Carrie Godes could not comment on the names and ages of the five individuals or if any of them were related.
Because Garfield County and the state report COVID-19 deaths differently, currently, the county only lists six people as having died from the virus, whereas the state reports 10 total deaths locally.
“We are aware the same time as the state,” Godes said of COVID-19 deaths in Garfield County. “However, before we [officially record those deaths], we’re just going to make sure that they are certified through our coroner's office. There may be a bit of a lag time there.”
According to Godes, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office was investigating an additional COVID-19 death not yet recorded by the state.
“We are looking into one additional [death] more than the state’s 10,” Godes said. “So, yes, it could be 11.”
She said it would take the coroner’s office between 7 and 10 days to verify whether or not the five new deaths were in fact attributable to COVID-19.
“Each of these people, we’re talking about them as numbers, but these are people and they have families,” Godes said. “It feels so sad to be talking about it like this.”