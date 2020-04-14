Garfield County Jail deputies found a 37-year-old inmate dead in her cell during a routine security check April 7.
Laura Ebbs’ death was ruled a suicide, confirmed Walter Stowe, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. She had “used parts of her clothing to hang herself,” according to a Monday afternoon press release.
“Jail Deputies on scene immediately entered the cell and along with on-site medical staff began attempts to revive Ms. Ebbs using both CPR and an AED,” the release states. “Ms. Ebbs was subsequently transported to Valley View Hospital where she received additional care.”
Ebbs “was never revived,” Stowe said.
Three days later, on April 10, Ebbs died after life support was suspended. An internal investigation did not reveal any criminal involvement, and jail deputies and medical staff were found to have followed all protocols properly regarding security checks and the incident management of the event.
Ebbs, of Parachute, was detained March 3 for her alleged role in aiding her then-boyfriend, Eric Reynolds, in a Jan. 11 armed robbery of a Glenwood Springs convenience store. Ebbs allegedly drove the getaway car from El Azteca until a minor crash on Interstate 70 resulted in New Castle police catching up to the couple and fatally shooting Reynolds. Ebbs was facing felony charges of accessory to a robbery and vehicular eluding.
“Our condolences go out to the family of Laura Ebbs,” the press release states.