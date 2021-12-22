Following a nationwide search, Garfield County opted to hire from within by selecting current Environmental Health Manager Josh Williams as its next public health director.
In addition to being a U.S. Army veteran, Williams also earned a degree in natural resources and environmental management from Ball State University in Indiana.
“Local public health has been my career,” Williams said Tuesday. “I started at the … lowest level and worked my way up.”
Prior to joining Garfield County Public Health in 2014, Williams worked as an administrator with the Delaware County Health Department in Muncie, Indiana.
Williams will officially take over the director role on Jan. 4.
“We’re going to continue to push vaccinations,” Williams said. “Getting folks fully vaccinated, as well as the boosters.”
According to Garfield County Human Resources Director Diane Hayes, 18 people applied for the public health director position, which the county began to advertise in September.
A five-person interview panel composed of Hayes, along with Garfield County’s manager, attorney, director of human services and its recruiting and training coordinator, whittled the candidate pool down to just two applicants.
“We weren’t predisposed to an internal or an external candidate. We just wanted the best candidate possible,” Hayes said. “Even though in his current position, he focuses more on environmental health. His past experience was broader.”
Garfield County Manager Kevin Batchelder selected Williams as the next public health director, and the Board of Garfield County Commissioners, by a unanimous vote, confirmed the pick during their regular meeting on Monday.
Yvonne Long, the county’s current public health director, will retire next month after 22 years of working with the county.
Long was hired in 1999 as a public health nurse and then was promoted to the role of county public health director in 2013.
“She knew that it was going to be a pandemic and decided not to retire,” Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said of Long. “You want to talk about loyalty and also commitment, there it is. She stayed one more year instead of retiring. She had a great team and they all responded well.”
Although, technically, Garfield County recorded its first case of the omicron variant on Dec. 15, Martin questioned the date’s accuracy.
“The state was a little bit late, almost three weeks late, telling us that … we had a lady tested and she had it,” Martin said. “But, again, that was three weeks after she became ill.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Garfield County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was approximately 281 cases per 100,000 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies a seven-day incidence rate of greater than 99 cases per 100,000 people as “high” community transmission.
According to county data, 63% of Garfield County’s total population have been fully vaccinated and 70% had at least received one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
“I think the community is ready to move forward,” Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said. “As opposed to being fear based … the community is ready to move back to normal.”