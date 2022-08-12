Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario wants the Pitkin County commissioners to keep their eye on the ball when it comes to planning a new jail.
Vallario said he isn’t trying to influence Pitkin County politics or fiscal policy, but he has a critical interest in the jail planning because he’s housing Pitkin County’s long-term inmates during the interim. Vallario signed a three-year memorandum of understanding last year to house any Pitkin County inmates incarcerated for longer than 48 hours. The agreement says Vallario can bail out if he concludes Pitkin County is making insufficient progress on planning and building a new jail.
He said Thursday he is concerned by a Pitkin County commissioner’s suggestion in a public meeting Tuesday that perhaps the agreement with Garfield County could be extended.
“I know it takes a long time to build a jail. It took a long, long time to build the Garfield County Jail,” Vallario said. “Even if they approved the money and broke ground today, you’re looking at a couple more years at least. But what was very concerning to me was [Pitkin County Commissioner] Patti Clapper’s comment about maybe we can go to Sheriff Vallario and extend the contract, or something like that.”
Vallario said he intentionally included a provision in the agreement that he had to see the Pitkin County commissioners making progress.
“Patience I understand, but when I hear one of the elected officials say, ‘Well, maybe we can put a Band-Aid on this and kick it down the road and let Sheriff Vallario worry about it, that’s not part of the deal. That would cause me to say, ‘OK, you’re done, come and get your inmates.’”
Clapper said Thursday that she never suggested kicking the issue down the road and dumping the inmate responsibility on Vallario.
“I don’t think I ever inferred that we weren’t looking at progressing,” Clapper said. “It’s just taking a little longer than we thought, but we’re definitely looking at a direction hopefully in the near-term, not the long-term. We really want to have a final resolution of our jail issue.”
The Pitkin County Jail was built in the mid-1980s and is inadequate to serve current needs, according to Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and independent assessments. Inadequacies include separating out inmates based on gender and severity of infractions as well as adequate space for programs on mental health and substance abuse issues.
The current site behind the courthouse cannot be easily expanded, so the county is working on the theory that it must be built elsewhere. Preliminary estimates place the cost at more than $20 million, but a lot of planning must be undertaken.
The issue is creating some tensions among Pitkin County elected officials. DiSalvo told the commissioners in Tuesday’s work session that deciding where to build and how to fund it is their responsibility. He is only advising them on issues and needs.
Clapper responded in the meeting that the commissioners must collect a lot of information before they can decide. That includes where to build, how to fund it and what kind of jail services to provide.
“It’s a lot of information for the BOCC to now suddenly be in charge of,” Clapper said Thursday. “I thought we were going to be working with our sheriff, but apparently he feels all of the decisions are up to the BOCC.”
At Tuesday’s work session, Clapper suggested that Pitkin County “be creative” and look at space that is available at the Garfield County Jail for longer than the current three-year agreement. The planning will simply take time with so many outstanding issues, she said.
“We’ve got a ways to go in time — and we need to work on what we’re going to do in that interim timeframe,” she said on Tuesday.
On Thursday, she said her point was simply that the county cannot assume that Vallario will renew the agreement to house Pitkin County commissioners and that he should be approached for an extension before the current agreement expires.
“We need to look ahead. We need to look at our options,” she said.
Vallario said he is currently “still comfortable” with the arrangement but if the commissioners’ planning stalls, “it’s going to completely change.”
“You know how government works. They put a Band-Aid on it and kick it down the road, and I’m not going to be put in that position.”
Vallario said he agreed to house Pitkin County inmates to help out another sheriff in need. Garfield County, which has capacity for slightly more than 200 inmates, is housing between seven and 12 inmates on average per day from Pitkin County. Space isn’t currently an issue, but Vallario wants Pitkin County to resolve its own issue. Pitkin County is paying Garfield County $60 per inmate per day. That formula is based on what the state of Colorado will pay county jails when they house an inmate waiting to go into the Department of Corrections, such as after a prison sentence is levied.
“I can guarantee you housing an inmate costs a hell of a lot more than $60 per day,” Vallario said.
He reiterated that he would consider rescinding the deal “if all of a sudden I hear the commissioners saying, ‘Oh, let’s put this off for several months, let’s not worry about this, let’s extend the contract.’”
Clapper said Thursday the county commissioners specified in Tuesday’s meeting what type of additional information they need to make a decision on the jail. The next step will be meeting with a citizen advisory group called the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee on specific needs for the new facility. The timing of that meeting is unknown, but Clapper said she is optimistic that progress will be made on the issue. Meanwhile, she appreciates Garfield County’s aid.
“If anything, we are very grateful to Garfield County and Sheriff Vallario for helping us out through this transition time, and hopefully he will see we are doing our best to make progress to get this issue resolved,” Clapper said.