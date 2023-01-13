Pitkin County was forced to play musical chairs Thursday with seven inmates who were no longer allowed to stay at the Garfield County Jail after Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario terminated an agreement.
The inmates were taken to Eagle County Jail — 72.8 miles away from Pitkin County Jail, or an estimated one-hour, 23-minute one-way drive, according to Google Maps — at noon by Pitkin County deputies, and they will be shuttled back and forth by Pitkin County deputies for court appearances as needed.
“We’re looking for a long-term relationship with Eagle County,” said Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione, who took office Tuesday.
Vallario notified Buglione and other Pitkin County officials shortly after noon on Tuesday — when Buglione took the oath of office after winning election in November — that he was terminating the jail agreement he had reached with former Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo. Buglione defeated DiSalvo by 399 votes in the election.
DiSalvo and Vallario were on friendly terms. DiSalvo hired Vallario’s wife, Kim Vallario, as jail administrator in 2018. She resigned earlier this month.
Buglione said Thursday he had no advance notice of Vallario’s decision. When asked if he thought Vallario rescinded the agreement out of spite, Buglione said, “I don’t know. I have nothing to go on.”
Vallario didn’t return repeated telephone calls and texts from the Aspen Daily News last week and this week seeking comment on the status of the jail agreement. He said in August he didn’t intend the inmate housing agreement to be a long-term deal. He warned then that if he felt the Pitkin County commissioners weren’t making timely progress on the issue, he would rescind the housing agreement.
“You know how government works. They put a Band-Aid on it and kick it down the road, and I’m not going to be put in that position,” Vallario told the Aspen Daily News on Aug. 11.
His letter on Tuesday asked Buglione to remove Pitkin County’s inmates within 48 hours.
“As you stated throughout your campaign and transition, you believe that rebuilding the Pitkin County Jail is unnecessary,” Vallario wrote to Buglione. “These comments have been echoed by some members of the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners and others in the Pitkin County community.
“As a result of your re-assessment of the status of the Pitkin County Jail, the (Intergovernmental Agreement) regarding the housing of Pitkin County Detainees at the Garfield County Jail is no longer necessary,” Vallario’s letter continued. “It is no longer in the best interests of Garfield County to devote jail resources to housing Pitkin County inmates on a courtesy hold basis.”
Buglione and Peacock downplayed any potential friction between the counties over the jail scenario during a meeting with reporters on Thursday. In a statement, Pitkin County said, “Pitkin County extends its gratitude to Garfield County for housing its inmates prior to this transition.”
Buglione said he hopes to speak to Vallario at an upcoming conference for Colorado sheriffs to ensure the two agencies can work together going forward. Law enforcement agencies in the compact Roaring Fork Valley regularly provide mutual aid to one another, especially during emergency responses.
“If there’s something broken, I want to fix it,” Buglione said.
Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper said the election results clearly influenced Vallario’s decision. “I do not think it would be happening” if DiSalvo had won the election, she said.
Clapper said she believes the county can make progress this year on the jail planning, now that the election is over and Buglione transitions into the office. Issues tend to slow down in election years, she noted.
Pitkin County officials have plenty to work on several fronts. First and foremost, they need to seek a formal agreement with Eagle County, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said.
Buglione said Undersheriff Alex Burchetta contacted counterparts in the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office this week to reach an agreement for the transfer of the seven inmates. Next, Buglione will work with Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek on a longer-term agreement. Buglione said they have an informal meeting arranged next week.
Pitkin County paid Garfield County about $60 per inmate per day for its assistance. The finances need to be worked out with Eagle County. Peacock said that Pitkin County doesn’t want Eagle County to provide a subsidy to house Pitkin County’s inmates.
Then there is the bigger-picture issue of deciding whether to remodel the current Pitkin County Jail and, if so, how to make it more functional or replace it with a new facility elsewhere.
An assessment of the safety of the facility was made after an inmate died by suicide in November 2019. DiSalvo said at the time that some of the jail staff procedures needed to be improved. Peacock said Thursday that the assessment showed the facility had physical layout problems that create safety concerns for staff and inmates. The current facility is also inadequate to administer programs beyond warehousing inmates.
A group composed of citizens, law enforcement officials and county representatives has been studying the problem. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee will provide recommendations to the county commissioners later this year, Peacock said.
Buglione said during the campaign that a new jail isn’t needed and the current facility can be remodeled to meet the county’s needs. The current facility opened in the mid-1980s. DiSalvo favored building a new facility but said it was up to the commissioners to make the final decision and find the millions of dollars needed.
Pitkin County has already spent about $1.6 million on safety improvements needed because the jail is still used for initial booking of people after arrest, Peacock said. The work included making a safer holding area for inmates. In addition, the current facility is also used for the work release program, which is typically lower risk inmates.
There is currently no timetable on when a decision will be made on the jail resolution.