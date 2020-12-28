Dec. 28 1:30 p.m. update: Black Hills Energy expects to compete the process of turning off the 3,500 meters within the city of Aspen by this afternoon.
“The process of bringing customers back on to the system requires several steps,” Vance Crocker, vice president of operations Black Hills Energy Colorado, said in a prepared statement.
“We must first make sure all gas meters are off, then purge the system so it’s ready for the reintroduction of the natural gas supply. Finally, our technicians will go door-to-door and relight each customer’s gas appliances.”
The meter turn-off process is expected to be finished "later this afternoon."
Dec. 28 11:15 a.m. update: According to Black Hills Energy spokesperson Carly West, the timeline for restarts has been pushed back by a few hours today. "We are still in the process of turning off meters. We anticipate completing that this afternoon." That will be followed by a purge and pressure test of the system.
West said re-lights of boilers will begin thereafter. Up to 120 additional technicians are being brought in to assist with re-lights, she said, emphasizing the customers should not try and do this themselves. Some 3,500 customers in the Aspen area are impacted.
The multi-jurisdictional criminal investigation into how assets were vandalized over the weekend and by whom continued Monday.
The natural gas outage will impact mountain dining and outdoor spaces today on Aspen Mountain, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Monday morning. Lifts will run as normal.
Bonnie's and the Sundeck will be open, albeit with a limited menu of pre-packaged and grab-and-go options. The buildings won't be heated, though the temporary structure outside of the Sundeck, and the Bonnie's igloos, will have heat, according to SkiCo.
Ajax Tavern won't open for lunch and food service at The Little Nell and Limelight Aspen is limited to guests on "until full service is restored."
Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk are not impacted by the outage.
While initially about 50 Black Hills customers experienced service disruptions, on Sunday night, the energy company announced that at 10 p.m. and “to safely facilitate necessary repairs, technicians will go door to door and turn off the approximately 3,500 impacted gas meters in the city to ensure the safety of the community.”
After repairs are made and the system re-pressurized, service is expected to be restored to those individuals and businesses that were impacted.
Black Hills emphasized that customers “allow our highly skilled technicians to re-light furnace and water heater pilot light” and not re-light those appliances on their own.
“Black Hills Energy will continue updating customers and the community on anticipated timelines for restoration. At locations where no one is home or the business is closed, employees will leave a tag on the door, notifying the customer that the natural gas has been shut off and with instructions to call the company to have it turned back on,” according to the press release.
The initial outages, first reported late Saturday night, were seen as individual acts of vandalism and the service interruption was not citywide. Local residents have been receiving notifications through the Pitkin County Alert system.
Those whose gas service is not restored by 3 p.m. Monday should contact Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554. And residents are also asked to keep an eye on their neighbors' properties.
“Because of extreme temperatures, Aspen residents are encouraged to contact their neighbors who may be out of town. Please ask them to call Black Hills Energy’s customer service so the company can check their home or building to make sure they have service so water pipes don’t freeze.”
Aspen Police sergeant Rick Magnuson is leading the investigation into the vandalism and collecting tips through 970-429-1806.
Sgt. Levi Borst of Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department was “working side by side” with Aspen Police on who or what was behind the gas service outages.