On what is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year for Aspen retailers and sales tax collections, businesses on Monday coped with a natural gas outage by pivoting, just like they have done for much of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cold residents, meanwhile, bundled up, boiled water and borrowed space heaters to keep both their living space and their boilers from freezing as gas provider Black Hills Energy’s service disruptions spilled into their second day.
The shutdown resulted from an act of vandalism for which law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s help. A perpetrator has yet to be identified, and an active criminal investigation is underway.
For many of the 3,500 households in the affected area of Aspen, it’s been an inconvenience that’s put even more stress on the local community.
Space heaters were at a premium in the valley. Said Aspen councilmember Ann Mullins: “There’s not one in the entire valley, all the way to Glenwood.” Apparently, the issue was resolved to some degree: A Pitkin County alert late Monday afternoon stated that heaters were being distributed in front of the Aspen Police Department.
While Mullins was chilly in her Aspen miner’s shack, her thoughts were for the city employees charged with keeping the Red Brick and the ARC running “so those pipes don’t burst.”
Mullins said this latest incident to infrastructure — which comes in the same year as electric power losses — lays bare some of the city’s vulnerabilities.
“We take a lot for granted, and when something like this happens, it seems more challenging than when the power goes out. 2020 has exposed so many of our weaknesses and so many of our blind spots. Another, is the town prepared to take care of people who won’t have heat tonight?” Mullins said.
One recently retired restaurant manager, who didn’t want his name used for this article, said he recalls Dec. 28 as one of the busiest of the year, as guests are in town either for Christmas or in advance of New Year’s Eve. He said it’s widely referred to as “pandemonium day,” but one that will not come close to meeting expectations in 2020.
Jimmy’s restaurant, in downtown Aspen, decided to close Monday night due to uncertainty of whether gas would be restored in time for dinner reservations and because without gas, the menu would be limited in scope. Jessica Lischka, general manager and Jimmy Yeager’s business partner, said about 75% of Jimmy’s menu items involved cooking with gas.
“Yes, it’s a major financial burden, but the revenue loss isn’t the loss it would be in a ‘normal’ (pre-pandemic) year,” she said.
“We’re all just thinking on our feet and the gas is just more more thing for us,” she said. “This is 2020 and what things are like now."
CP Burger adapted to the outage by only serving salads and shakes on Monday. Over at Clark’s Market, David Clark, store manager and part-owner, said, “We’ve actually been able to operate quite well. Obviously we aren’t able to run a pizza oven.” Another oven ran on electric power, as did a fryer and tilt skillet used for making soups and other food.
The building’s heat was on a reclaim system, operating off the refrigerator system, and the store was still comfortable despite temperatures outside in the 20s that felt colder because of a brisk wind.
How bad the financial hit to the city’s coffers might be due to the effect on businesses due could not be quantified on Monday.
“You can’t isolate a single day” of sales tax collections, said Mitzi Rapkin, communications manager for the city of Aspen.