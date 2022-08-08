John Gaston was delirious when he crossed the finish line late Saturday morning on Snowmass’ Fanny Hill, somehow, some way topping Simi Hamilton for first place in the Audi Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike Race.
The local super-athletes duked it out over the first 25-mile lap, alternating the lead, Gaston said. The racing was intense, so much so that Gaston had much less left in the tank for the second go-around than he expected. When it was all said and done, he collapsed on his back and fought off the effects of exhaustion and dehydration.
“It was two of the best hours I’ve had bike racing, followed by two of the worst I’ve had in a long time,” Gaston said. “I was beyond wrecked. I don’t remember feeling that disoriented and empty in the last hour and a half of a race, honestly, in a lot of years.”
Two of the valley’s top athletes have faced off on ski and running courses, but it’s the first time they’ve raced each other on two wheels, Gaston said. It was worth the hype — both have previously won the event previously, Hamilton last year and Gaston the year prior. They’re now responsible for three of the four gold medals since the event was rebranded to the 50-mile format from the Power of Four style that defines the series’ ski mountaineering and trail running competitions, following the 2018 race.
The two pushed each other to the brink, and in the case of Gaston, beyond. His second lap was 15 minutes slower than his first.
“That’s pretty bad if you’re considered a high-level athlete,” Gaston said, noting the splits from his 2020 win were about even. “He’s Simi and he’s a … legend, so I was pretty nervous.”
Gaston said he toiled over the strategy of knowing Hamilton could best him in the descents, even with a full suspension bike, and trying to balance keeping up with him in those parts of the race as best he could with the added weight of the suspension on the uphill.
In the end, Gaston pulled away with a 4:36:28 final time, a full 13 minutes ahead of Hamilton. Aspen’s George Beck rounded out the men’s 50 podium with a 4:56:23.
The duel between Gaston and Hamilton increased the intensity of the Power of Four series’ admittedly most casual, local-centric event, according to Aspen-Snowmass Event Marketing Director Brendan Collins. On the women’s side, however, this was not the case.
Crystal Anthony, a racer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, came in four minutes ahead of Snowmass’ Caroline Tory, with a final time of 5:45:36.1. The 41-year-old, as many do, used the race to further prepare for the Leadville 100 on Aug. 13. Despite being half the length, the Snowmass race has a similar elevation change to the Leadville one, Collins said.
Anthony was already in town training for that race, she said, and has used the Snowmass 50 before in her lead-up work. She won a smaller women’s field in 2020, as well.
“Definitely had a little more competition this year,” Anthony said. “But I love this course, it’s so much fun mountain biking and climbing. It definitely keeps you honest out there.”
Tory took the silver with a 5:49:05.5 and Axtell, Utah’s Nicole Tittensor, last year’s victor, came in third at 6:23:18.8.
With as much experience, especially on the podium, as there was in the main, two-lap iteration of the race, there was just as much inexperience on the 25-mile podiums. Carbondale’s Laura Hutchinson won the women’s solo 25 mile in her first mountain bike competition ever and 14-year-old Quinn Carpenter, also out of Carbondale, took the men’s as he starts to establish his racing career.
Hutchinson moved to the valley three years ago and has always biked recreationally but decided to give competition a try, she said. Her time of 3:36;29.6 was well ahead of second-place Erin Glen’s 3:52:20.2.
“It was a really fun surprise,” Hutchinson said. “I had set a big goal for myself to try racing mountain bikes this summer and this race was local and I wanted to try it. … This says to me I should try more often.”
The young Carpenter name may already ring a bell in some mountain biking circles, be it through Quinn’s early success or if it is through his older brother Corbin, who finished sixth in the 50 this year and fifth last year.
While the 25 is more casual and fun, there is some precedent for it leading to bigger things. Another Carbondale resident, then-14-year-old Dante Humphrey, won the 25-mile race last year. Humphrey finished ninth in the 50 this year.
Carpenter said this is his first year racing, getting ready for the high school league starting in a few weeks.
“It felt good, I was super happy with it,” Carpenter said. “I wasn’t expecting [to win] going into it, I was just going out to have fun, but my body just kind of picked it up and went kind of hard.”
On the team side, Pinnuhcles of Stoopiditea took the gold with a combined 5:16:49 between Tristan Trantow and Will Karrow. Nathan Nelson and Ian Metcalf took silver with a 5:24:52 and Parkey Macy and Nicolas Crossed took third with a 5:47:15.
Full results are available on the Aspen-Snowmass website.