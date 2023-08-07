Local enduro athlete John Gaston repeated as 50-mile solo race champion in Saturday’s fifth annual Snowmass 50 mountain bike race.
Gaston completed the two-lap course in 4 hours, 27 minutes and 7 seconds. He was 23 minutes ahead of another local, Corbin Carpenter, in second place. Boulder’s Logan Greydanus rounded out the podium ahead of Aspenites Aaron Pool and Greg Stokes in fourth and fifth.
In the women’s 50-mile race, Crested Butte’s Erin Kelly claimed the gold with a time of 6:14:22, edging second-place Jane Marshall of Littleton by just three seconds in a sprint to the finish.
In the one-lap, Snowmass Village’s Danielle Estenssoro claimed the gold ahead of Pam Stern, also of Snowmass, and Manasseh Franklin of Carbondale. On the men’s side, Christopher Ellis-Ferrera of Coral Gables, Florida, took first place ahead of Ryan Simmons of Edwards and Casey Adams of Basalt.
In the team races, Caroline Tory and Bucky Schafer won the co-ed race, Ryan Koster and Sami Inkinen won the men’s, and Betsy Welch and Megan Percy won the women’s.
According to the race’s result page, 197 competitors started the race.
It was Gaston’s third win in the Snowmass 50. Simi Hamilton won in 2021 and Thomas Herman won the inaugural edition of the format in 2019.
Starting at 7 a.m. at Fanny Hill, racers gained just over 5,000 feet of elevation per lap.
Many competitors use the race to prepare for the Leadville 100, which takes place on Saturday.