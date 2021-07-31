Rooted in legacy, womanhood and a heartening history, internationally-renowned Galerie Gmurzynska is ready to make its mark on the Aspen art scene. Like many of the galleries coming to town this Sunday, Galerie Gmurzynska will be participating in Intersect Aspen for the first time.
With locations in Zurich and Zug, Switzerland, and a more-recent space in New York City, Galerie Gmurzynska specializes in modern and contemporary art, as well as Russian avant-garde.
The gallery holds a reputation for its researched exhibitions and historic ties to artists and their estates. Yet, what is particularly special about Galerie Gmurzynska is the maternal backbone it has stood on for nearly six decades and counting.
Isabelle Bscher, third-generation gallerist and director of North America for Galerie Gmurzynska, co-owns, directs and runs the gallery with her mother Krystyna Gmurzynska, and for this mother-daughter duo, art is in their DNA.
“We are quite possibly the only gallery made up of three generations of women,” Bscher said.
Bscher’s grandmother, Antonina Gmurzynska, founded Galerie Gmurzynska in 1965 in Cologne, Germany. According to a 2017 article in W Magazine, Antonina Gmurzynska was left without a family at age 13 after the Nazis killed her parents and siblings in her native Poland. When she escaped West to Cologne in the early 1960s, Gmurzynska opened her own art gallery, “with no social connections or business experience.”
Bscher emphasized her grandmother’s deep-seated love for art, explaining how she had worked in a well-known abstract art museum during the communist era in Poland prior to escaping.
“When my grandmother was finally able to leave Poland, she had this idea of opening a gallery, which people at the time thought was crazy,” Bscher said. “But she stuck by it, because she was a woman who knew art.”
Gymurzynska initially built her gallery’s program on surrealism, international constructivism and Russian avant-garde and incorporated classic modern art into the programming in the early 1970s, according to the gallery’s website.
After Gmurzynska’s death, in 1986, her daughter Krystyna Gmurzynska took over, determined to carry out her mother’s legacy. Over the years, Krystyna Gmurzynska expanded the gallery to new locations, experimented with more modern and contemporary artists and grew Galerie Gmurzynska’s profile through curated exhibitions and art fairs, as well as her achievements in the fields of art history and scientific research.
Today, Gmurzynska mainly runs the gallery’s Switzerland locations, while Bscher operates Galerie Gmurzynska in New York.
Growing up in Cologne, Germany, in a house next door to the original Galerie Gmurzynska space, Bscher was immersed into the art world since before she could walk. After completing her Master of Arts in Art History at Sotheby’s Institute of Art in New York City, Bscher was always drawn back to the city, describing it as “the center of the arts world.”
In 2018, Bscher helped to open her family’s gallery in New York, and she has been proud of the exhibitions they’ve curated and presented in this U.S. location. According to Bscher, they’re currently renovating a new space for Galerie Gmurzynska in New York.
Intersect Aspen will be Galerie Gmurzynska’s first return to an art fair since the beginning of COVID-19, as well as their first time exhibiting in Aspen.
“Since we have not shown in Aspen before, we thought, why don’t we bring the works we’re best known for,” Bscher said. “We’re bringing a sophisticated selection of art for people and collectors to get to know us.”
This selection includes works by Joan Miró, Yves Klein, Robert Indiana and a piece by Pablo Picasso that has been in a private collection over the past 30 years, according to Bscher.
Bscher discussed in detail their decision to showcase Joan Miró’s “Tete, 18 October 1979,” a large oil painting that comes directly from the artist’s family and was presented in the 2020 exhibition “Miró – La Peinture au défi” at the New National Museum of Monaco.
The gallerist is particularly proud to present Yves Klein’s “IKB 128, 1960,” a painting in the artist’s signature International Klein Blue that has been in the collection of Klein’s friend Antonio Saura and will be available for sale for the first time.
“This Klein painting is like looking at eternity,” Bscher said.
With Intersect Aspen around the corner, Bscher looks forward to meeting the other exhibitors, experiencing a new fair and engaging in the Aspen culture.
“Sometimes, art fairs can be too big, too impersonal,” Bscher said. “Intersect Aspen is more intimate and could be a very special situation.”