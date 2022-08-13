When the 25th anniversary celebration of the Gentlemen of Aspen’s first national championship victories comes to Ruggerfest next month, an important figure will be missing from the reunion. But in his stead, a gift to the families of Aspen’s legendary rugby players will be unveiled.
Tomasi Takau, a central figure in the Gents’ dominance around the turn of the century, passed last year. His son, Inoke — commonly spelled in English as Enoch — is now in his first year playing for the Gents, but, as previously reported by Aspen Daily News, didn’t know much about his father’s glory rugby days in Aspen.
John Silich, another stalwart heavily responsible for the rise that took the Gents to seven national championships in a six-year span from 1997-2002, didn’t want players’ families to lose their stories. After Takau’s funeral in August last year, he set to work on a gift for the families to be given out at the 2022 Ruggerfest: a book called “The Gentlemen of Aspen: The Untold Story of America’s Greatest Rugby Dynasty.”
“These guys deserve to be immortalized,” Silich said. “There’s always something, always an event that motivates you. You talk about doing something, think about it and then there’s something that happens that’s the catalyst. That was Tomasi passing away, for me.”
Silich provided the Aspen Daily News an exclusive proof of the 150-page book ahead of its printing. Written in bulk by Kurt Brungardt, a fitness training writer whose brother Mike served as club chairman, it chronologically tells the story of the Gents rise to a national powerhouse, from training in a horse barn to becoming the undisputed best team in the country.
It relies on oral histories from former club members and representatives, with a deep reach into the archives of local newspapers and photographers for clippings and imagery. Year by year, it details the results of each game, the pivotal moments and the context under which they were played. It dives into 1997’s quest for rugby’s triple crown, becoming a founding member of the Super League and the complicated departure from it, the legacy of the Going family and the Gents that would go on to play for the U.S. Eagles national team. It focuses mainly on the glory years, but nods to 2009’s national champion team and the new generation and the continuation of the Aspen rugby bloodline in the sons of Silich and Takau.
It discusses how a small mountain town known more for its skiing became a rugby dynasty not otherwise seen in the United States.
“It was a slice in time that isn’t likely to occur again,” said Dale Strode, who covered the Gents extensively for The Aspen Times during their historic run. “Through those years in the late ’80s and ’90s, the Gentlemen of Aspen really built a community following. Huge crowds would come out on Saturday just for a regular league game against Vail, Breckenridge, Steamboat. They always had fans at Ruggerfest, but they got more regular fans who really seriously followed this team.”
Strode reminisced that on trips to Chicago and around the country, players would enjoy a beer or two but would never get too crazy as “rugby was too important.”
From his and Tim Mutrie’s coverage over the years, the chronology was built. Former club administrators Robert Maraziti, Barb Piper and Andrew Saltonstall were enlisted for record retrieval, which Silich said proved easier thanks to the duo’s diligent recordkeeping while the team was going on its run.
Takau’s passing gave Silich and his team little time to prepare for their targeted release at the 54th Aspen Ruggerfest. But thanks to the strong recordkeeping and the work of the Aspen Historical Society, who leaned in heavily to accommodate Silich and Strode during the ebbs and flows of the pandemic, the book will be ready for the families in time for the Sept. 16 ceremony.
The initial run of the book will be 250 copies, to be distributed as gifts to players and their families. A public, commercial run will have to wait.
“This is as much for their kids as it is for the guys I played with and played for our club,” Silich said. “This will get sent to England, Wales, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, for guys that have been a part of what we have here and a broader family connection.”
Silich said the goal was simply having the book ready for Ruggerfest and they’ll make it available “through a distribution channel yet to be determined.”
But it may not be the only edition when it’s all said and done. Silich was surprised by the volume of content available, and hasn’t ruled out another publication on the history of the Gents, or even two.
In the meantime, Ruggerfest begins on Sept. 15 — with the Gents seeking their second straight championship.