Halfway through the league calendar, the Gentlemen of Aspen have yet to lose to a Mountain League opponent before they get back out on the road.
The Gents moved to 2-0 in league play on Saturday, taking down rival Vail by two tries, weathering a late rally and finishing with a final-seconds try to put a period on the game. The final score, as given to Aspen Daily News by a team representative, was 61-36.
“I think this is the biggest win of the season because Vail is the enemy, apparently, and that’s the rivalry,” Gentlemen player Eric Edmonds said. “As a team, we didn’t have our best showing; we had some individuals play really well. Everybody pulled through and stood up and stuck it out.”
The Gents played a stronger middle game, Edmonds said. They scored five unanswered tries, two before halftime and three after — after which, Vail attempted to battle back, scoring three times within the span of five minutes, two of which came on back-to-back possessions, nearly tying the score.
Aspen responded with a quick score of their own before the last second dagger on a nearly half-field length sprint by a player in the black and red stripes without so much as a touch from Vail.
Seven players accounted for their nine scores: two by Enoch Takau and Edmonds, one each by Javier Diaz, Storm Silich, George Webb, Cadin Howe and Ricky Gomero, according to Gents coach Cameron McIntyre. Chris Campbell went 8-for-9 on conversion attempts.
The key win kept Aspen undefeated through the first two league matches of the season, though the circumstances will be different when they hit the road next week. As was the case in last week’s win over Steamboat Springs, the Gents found themselves loaning players to Vail to fill out a full roster for the game. Vail still brought the intensity on Saturday, Edmonds said, but it wasn’t the same as the full-on, town-vs.-town rivalry the teams have been used to.
“Vail came to play, that’s the rivalry,” Edmonds said. “I played pissed off today and I think a lot of the other guys did, too.”
On the backside of the COVID-19 pandemic, some teams have continued to struggle to fill out a full roster, especially on road trips.
At least in Vail, the Gents don’t expect that to be the case again, with closer proximity to Denver and theoretically a larger pool of players as a source.
“They were short today,” McIntyre said. “I don’t believe that’ll be the case in Vail.”
Aspen has already topped both Steamboat Springs and Vail to start their league schedule undefeated. Currently at 4-2 overall, they’ll return to Steamboat next week and then head to Vail the week after. They have one more home game on the summer schedule on Aug. 13, though no opponent has been announced as of yet.