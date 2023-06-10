Rugby returns to Aspen today.
The Gentlemen of Aspen will defend their 2022 Rocky Mountain League title, hosting Steamboat Springs and kicking off a summer schedule more akin to the pre-COVID-19 days as the region’s rugby interest, it seems, is rearing back from the pandemic. The Gents have roughly 30 players practicing every week and some opponents and tournaments are reappearing for the first time in years.
With the Food & Wine Classic setting up at Wagner Park today, the first game of the season will be at Rio Grande Park. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and attendance is free.
“Unlike the last three years, we’ve now planned that, ‘this is actually happening,’ and not, ‘things might happen,’” Gents assistant coach Cameron McIntyre said. “It’s not such a subtle difference. We can be more positive in our wording of what we intend to do for the year.”
After hosting Steamboat, Aspen is next scheduled to play at Defiance on June 24, facing the downvalley opponent for the first time since the pandemic, though the reintroduction of the club isn’t solidified yet. McIntyre said that the game is not yet set in stone as Glenwood Springs tries to organize itself.
What is solid is the national champions Denver Barbarians coming to town July 1. The Barbos clinched the USA Club Rugby Division II national crown on June 4 in St. Charles, Missouri, after falling in the championship game in 2022. The oft-Ruggerfest opponent typically makes the rounds to Aspen around the Fourth of July — the Gents topped Denver 52-31 on July 3 last year — but pose a new pedigree after winning their first national title since 2018.
“I suppose it’s a good game to get a gauge of where we stand nationally, even though we haven’t been in that sort of national level tournament for quite a few years,” Gents head coach Ben Mitchell said. “It’s just a good way of gauging how we’re doing in terms of our development. It’s actually something that has been talked about a little bit in the last couple years, entering these sort of national tournaments. … I think if we have a good show against the Barbos that should encourage hopefully looking at entering some of those competitions.”
After traveling to the Cowpie Classic in Steamboat on July 8 and to Vail on July 15, the Gents return home to host Grand Junction on July 22 and Vail on July 29.
Aug. 5 marks the return of another pre-COVID tradition, the Ski Town Tournament, which hasn’t been held since 2019, Gents head coach Ben Mitchell said. The rotating tournament last came to Wagner Park in 2018.
The Gents then have two more road games to conclude the summer schedule ahead of the 55th Aspen Ruggerfest Sept. 14-17.
Aspen will be without Mitchell through the first part of the schedule as he continues his playing career in Major League Rugby with the Seattle Seawolves. With two games left on the schedule, the Seawolves are firmly in the playoff hunt at 12-2 and behind only Mitchell’s former team, the San Diego Legion, in the Western Conference standings. The top three from each conference make the championship playoffs with the final match on July 8.
Mitchell expects to be back with the Gents after the season and said he’s been keeping in touch with McIntyre daily. It will be Mitchell’s fourth season as coach after taking the helm in 2019.
The roster features many mainstays from the previous season along with some former Jr. Gents moving up to the next level, plus around 10 new players to the Gents, some getting their first exposure to rugby.
It gives the club a (good) problem that it hasn’t in some years: balancing competition with getting players time on the field.
“There’s a balance you have to have, there’s guys there for different reasons,” Mitchell said. “There’s guys that have played all their lives and then there’s guys that are really new to the game that you want to try and pass on as much knowledge and information as possible.”
He added, “I’ll say I’m really looking forward to being back out there. Specifically, looking at the big home fixtures.”