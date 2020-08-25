Gerald D. Hines, the part-time Aspen resident who developed the ski village at Aspen Highlands and gave patrollers resources to safely open Highland Bowl, died Sunday at his home in Houston. Hines turned 95 on Aug. 15.
A private memorial will be held in Aspen.
“When it’s safe to congregate a celebration of his life will be held at a future date,” according to a statement from his son, Jeffrey C. Hines, who assumes the role of chairman and CEO of the eponymous real estate development firm.
While well established before Hines bought Aspen Highlands in 1993 from a charitable trust controlled by Harvard University (formed by a donation of stock valued at $18.3 million by Highlands owner Whip Jones), Hines was something of an unknown quantity to rank-and-file Aspenites, who wanted upgrades to “third-world lifts” but hoped to hold on to Highlands’ maverick charm.
Hines hired a development team that courted locals. “One of the first things he did was throw a bash,” said Jeanette Darnauer, an early development team member.
High-speed quad chairs did replace old doubles and Pomas, and the bowl eventually opened to the public, but not before the Hines venture spearheaded an impressive amount of for sale and rental deed-restricted housing, as well as other commercial buildings at the base.
Hines would later admit the Highlands base lodge didn’t meet his original vision, despite a design by famed architect Robert A.M. Stern and site visits by team members to study European ski villages for inspiration.
Closer to home, some in the Hines group asked Crested Butte’s then-owners, the Callaway family, for advice on what the area needed most. They reportedly suggested the extreme skiing potential of Highland Bowl, according to a book on Aspen Highlands.
Arduous approval process
“It took us four years to get P&Z approval,” said Jeanette Darnauer, who helped the development team organize neighborhood meetings as the review process was underway. Approval from Pitkin County commissioners would take another two years.
“We were focused on the base village with the affordable housing,” Darnauer said. “The big deal, P&Z’s concern was did they want that kind of size. It was a challenge to get through.”
A joint operating agreement with Aspen Skiing Co., which would focus on ski operations and mountain activities, and Hines, who was concentrating on base development, was finalized after approvals were secured.
In the end, the vetting process by Pitkin County and the Maroon Creek neighbors brought about compromise at the base area from the original vision of thriving stores and a post office supported by tourist housing.
In a prepared statement Monday, SkiCo managing partner Jim Crown reflected on Hines’ contributions: “Gerry’s passion for skiing and for the Roaring Fork Valley and his vision for Aspen Highlands left an indelible mark on Aspen-Snowmass. He saw the potential at Aspen Highlands when he acquired it in 1993 and became a great partner for Aspen Skiing Co. that same year.
“Gerry was totally committed to keeping Highlands authentic to its roots while focusing on the quality of the skier experience,” Crown added.
Goal is the bowl
One of the tangible benefits of Hines’ involvement in Aspen Highlands was his interest in the bowl.
Aspen Highlands Mountain Manager Kevin Hagerty was a ski patroller when Hines said he was under contract to buy the assets.
“When he came out and announced he was buying Highlands he said he was going to focus on getting the bowl open,” Hagerty recalled. “That’s when we established a separate bowl expedition team.”
For three years, a three-person team was dedicated to studying Highland Bowl and how it could open safely to the public. While he did not work with Hines directly, Hagerty remembered the developer’s twin pursuits were “The bowl and the village.”
Jim Crown also highlighted Hines’ hand in getting the bowl open.
“It was Gerry who pushed ownership to take the risk and open Highland Bowl, a true stroke of genius. Gerry took the long view in both his personal and professional life, whether it was skiing with his good friend and ski pro Eddie Rainer, or riding his bike up Ashcroft, he kept pushing and living fully to the very end.”
The family’s statement noted, “Hines was revered for his ability to enhance urban landscapes and add lasting value to communities through innovative design concepts, intelligent planning, unmatched efficiency, trendsetting features and the highest possible standard of quality.”
During his career he worked with architects including Frank O. Gehry, Philip Johnson and Robert Stern, the latter who designed the Highlands base lodge with inspiration from the national park lodges. It wasn’t a natural fit.
John Moore spent time with Hines while working on his book “A History of Aspen Highlands: Where Have All the Characters Gone?” published by Harthaven Press in late 2018.
“During my interview with Gerry for my Highlands history book, I learned he really wished to rebuild the Highlands base area with something beautiful and lasting.
“He was sincerely sorry he was prevented from doing so,” said Moore, an author and 30-year ski instructor.
Hines remained involved with Highlands until Eastwood Development bought the Aspen Highlands Village assets in 2008, principal Jordan Sarick said Monday. Eastwood’s formula for filling the spaces at the base is through a mix of retail and office spaces as well as the Highlands Alehouse and a taqueria.
Hines also led the developments of River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, FiveTrees (with the Moore family) and projects at Winter Park (in conjunction with the city of Denver, as owner), according to Dwayne Romero, who was recruited out of Harvard Business School to work with the Highlands venture.
According to the family’s statement, the Hines firm has developed more than 907 projects around the world including the “Lipstick Building” in New York (at 53rd Street and Third Avenue), the EDF Tower in Paris and several Houston landmarks.
John Moore said, “We now live in River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, which Gerry developed. It is a testament to his thoughtful and caring creativity, something that will be valued for generations.”
Hines succeeded locally because he cultivated talent and loyalty among staff. Also part of the early team were Georgia Taylor Hanson, R.J. Gallagher, Bob Daniel, Glenn Horn, Gideon Kaufman and David Parker, among others, many of whom still live and work in the valley.
Darnauer, principal and founder of Darnauer Group Communications, recalls Hines telling her, ”I want to contribute to the built environment in my hometown.”