Collectively, the three people hoping to fill a vacant seat on the Glenwood Springs City Council seat have lived in the area for more than 130 years.
Former Ward 1 City Councilman Steve Davis resigned his council seat last month due “personal reasons.” Davis’ term was not set to expire until April 2023.
Now, the remaining six Glenwood Springs City Council members must appoint a Ward 1 resident to serve out the remainder of Davis’ term. They have three options: Marc Adler, Marco Dehm or Clemons Kopf.
In his city council application, Kopf, a retired electrical engineer, said he did not “have a particular [ax] to grind” with the city concerning any of its ongoing projects or initiatives.
However, that was not the case when Kopf first moved to the Glenwood Springs area more than 50 years ago.
“A motel here in town named The Antlers put up a really tall sign you could see from the interstate, and it happened to be right across from where I was living,” Kopf said in an interview Thursday. “So I looked into it — and found there was no sign ordinance at all.”
After reviewing what other communities had on the books in terms of sign regulations, Kopf and a group of citizens developed their own proposed rules and presented them to the Glenwood Springs City Council in the early ’70s for consideration.
“They didn’t think too much of it,” Kopf said. “It was the … old business community.”
However, following some back and forth of ideas, the sign ordinance was eventually enacted and, although modified over the decades, still remains intact today.
Glenwood Springs citizens have never been shy about voicing their concerns to their locally elected officials or collecting enough signatures to force an issue on the ballot when a majority of council does not agree with them.
In May, Glenwood Springs voters will ultimately decide the fate of the controversial 480 Donegan project, which Kopf called a “very complex issue.”
Last year, in a 4-3 vote, the Glenwood Springs City Council approved annexing nearly 16 acres of pasture land in West Glenwood (unincorporated Garfield County) into the city limits for redevelopment. Real estate development firm R2 Partners intends to build 300 housing units on the property, including some with price restrictions based upon a percentage of the area median income.
“I didn’t have a strong opinion on that one,” Kopf said of the 480 Donegan project.
Instead, if appointed to the Ward 1 seat, Kopf said his focus would be on maintaining basic, but also critical, infrastructure.
“I’m kind of a nuts-and-bolts guy,” Kopft said. “You have to do utilities, streets — that sort of thing — and don’t lose track of the ball there. I think the city does a good job with that; I would just keep them on track.”
Although Kopft did not have much to say about 480 Donegan, Marco Dehm, who has served on the city’s planning and zoning commission for nearly 17 years, did.
Dehm has also applied to fill the Ward 1 city council seat and actually voted against R2 Partners’ annexation proposal as a member of the planning and zoning commission.
P&Z serves as a recommending body to city council.
“I don’t support it the way it stands due to the density. …I really like their product. I like what they’re trying to give us and I like what they’re trying to do with the mall, personally. But, the density to me is just a bit too high,” Dehm said of 480 Donegan. “I don’t think it’s refined enough yet to say, ‘let’s go.’”
R2 Partners is also under contract to purchase the Glenwood Springs Mall, which has seen the majority of its tenants move out over the years.
Dehm believed the most pressing issue facing the city was its lack of affordable housing stock. While developments like the Lofts at Red Mountain and Six Canyon Apartments have gone up in recent years, they have also lacked any affordable housing units.
A one-bed, one-bathroom apartment at Six Canyon was listed for more than $1,800 a month, according to the property’s website on Thursday.
“Glenwood’s No. 1 problem — and has been for a while — is obviously affordable housing,” Dehm said. “We just never, never addressed that affordable housing aspect correctly, and I think it’s time that we really move forward with that.”
Dehm has lived in Glenwood Springs for over 28 years and works as a chief operating officer for a local vacation-rental company.
Born and raised in a small town in Switzerland, Dehm said he often travels back to the “Old World” for land-use — and culinary — inspiration.
“I’m a man of taste,” Dehm laughed. “Sometimes, you’ve just got to … think outside the box to come up with the best solution. And sometimes that takes creativity.”
Marc Adler, who previously served on the Glenwood Springs City Council from 1986-1999, also applied for the Ward 1 seat. Adler did not return a request for comment Thursday.
In his letter of intent, Adler, who onced owned Marc’s Toys and Pets in Glenwood Springs before retiring, said he “strongly” believed in personal property rights and fostering a “strong business community.”
“I like to think of myself as a team player. While possibly not agreeing with every decision council might make, once the majority decides to go in a particular direction, you would have my support,” Adler said in his letter of intent. “The average resident does not think much about our infrastructure, which is out of sight, until something breaks down. It should be one of our highest priorities to continually upgrade and maintain all of our infrastructure.”
The Glenwood Springs City Council was scheduled to interview all three applicants ahead of its regular city council meeting Thursday evening.
Council is expected to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat during a special meeting on Feb. 25.
Glenwood Springs City Council members make $1,000 a month, and the mayor $1,200 a month, for their service.