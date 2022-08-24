The affordable housing crisis gripping the Roaring Fork Valley is forcing the Colorado Department of Transportation to seek creative ways to maintain and plow Highway 82, officials said Tuesday.
During a work session, CDOT Region 3 Transportation Director Jason Smith told Pitkin County commissioners that heading into fall, CDOT has no highway maintenance workers stationed at the storage barn on Willits Lane.
“Zero employees up here,” Smith said. “We have lost our entire staff on the Highway 82 corridor.”
It is a chronic problem for CDOT throughout the mountains. The high cost of living is making it nearly impossible to fill staffs in Summit, Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties, he said. Section 2 of CDOT’s Northwest Region recently had a vacancy rate of 36%.
The entry-level pay for a maintenance worker is $3,880 per month, or about $46,560 per year. There also is a housing stipend in some areas of the state of $500 per month.
Nevertheless, workers are finding greener grass elsewhere. The city of Aspen hired two maintenance workers-plow drivers from CDOT this year, according to CDOT officials.
Even with the housing stipend, it’s hard for workers to find affordable accommodations in resort areas.
“It’s one thing if you can afford it, but is it available?” Smith asked.
The agency has plans for dealing with the staffing shortages in the short term and long term. To make sure Highway 82 gets plowed this winter, it will rotate in crews from other areas, according to Todd “T.J.” Blake, deputy maintenance superintendent for the area that includes the Roaring Fork Valley.
Crews that report to Carbondale will be rotated further upvalley, he said, and crews stationed further west on the Interstate 70 corridor will rotate to cover the vacancies created by moving upvalley. A similar strategy was employed last winter, Blake said.
Staffing was so dire in the Vail area last winter that CDOT rented hotel rooms for 10- to 12-day stretches and put up volunteer maintenance workers from throughout the state to maintain the roads in the Vail area, according to Blake. That tactic might be necessary to keep Highway 82 plowed, he said.
For the long term, CDOT is assessing the opportunity to develop affordable housing on its property along Willits Lane near the Hooks Spur Bridge. The state agency owns about 4 acres. About half of it is used for vehicle and equipment storage. Another 2 acres has historically been used to house state workers. Currently there is a mobile home and two RVs on the site. All of them are used by Colorado State Patrol troopers, Blake said.
CDOT officials opened discussions with Eagle and Pitkin County officials earlier this week on the potential of co-developing affordable housing on the site, Smith said. The site could absorb 15-20 apartment units, he said. CDOT would need about 10, leaving up to 10 for the counties.
Blake said the old storage barn is scheduled for replacement. If a suitable alternative site was found, that would free up additional space for housing, he noted.
The commissioners expressed support for county staff to continue seeking opportunities to collaborate with CDOT on housing. No timeline was set for reaching conclusions.