Getting to know 2023’s Aspen City Council candidates

Five names will appear on Aspen voters’ ballots this spring, including three candidates vying for two open Aspen City Council seats and two candidates in the mayor’s race.

Aspen’s municipal election will be held on March 7. Voters can renew their registration and confirm their mailing address through the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, or request an absentee ballot from the Aspen City Clerk’s office. Mail-in ballots will be sent out in the coming weeks and must be returned to the city clerk’s office by the end of the day on Election Day. More information is available at aspen.gov.

Mayor Torre will seek reelection for a third consecutive two-year term, and if successful, he will not be able to seek a fourth term due to term limits. Real estate broker Tracy Sutton, president of Aspen Signature Properties, will challenge him. She is running for local office for the first time. (See story, next page.)

For the two available council seats, incumbent Skippy Mesirow is facing Sam Rose and Bill Guth. Neither Rose nor Guth have held elected office before. Councilwoman Rachel Richards, who has served a total of eight terms in city and county office over the course of 31 years, decided last year that she wouldn’t seek reelection. Her departure means that at least one new face will join the Aspen City Council this spring.

The pool of candidates for two city council seats may be small, but the contest is certain to provide unique perspectives into issues that will reshape Aspen’s future. Here’s a look at each council hopeful, presented in alphabetical order:

Bill Guth: ‘It’s the right time for me’

After announcing his campaign last month for his first city council term, Bill Guth hit the ground running with key issues and focus areas that he plans to bring to the council table.

Guth has 12 years of local business experience and is raising three young children, He said his passion for Aspen is what motivated him to step up and put his name on the ballot.

“I think it’s the right time for me and it’s the right time for the community, and that’s what it really comes down to,” he said. “I think I have invested the right amount of time in Aspen and the community to really understand this place and love it, and I think the community needs what I have to offer.”

In Guth’s 12 years as an Aspen resident, he has worked as a business owner and developer. His projects include HOPS Culture, a craft brewery and eatery that served Aspen’s downtown for several years. He also restored West End properties, including 124 W. Hallam St., an initiative for which he received a historic preservation award.

More recently, Guth served as chair of the Commercial Core and Lodging Commission. He’s been a big buddy with the Buddy Program, and founded Aspenites for Responsible Land Use Planning group, which circulated a citizens-initiated ordinance to repeal the city’s 2021 moratoria on residential development and short-term rentals. He said he sees all of that experience, including but not limited to his work in the world of real estate, as a benefit for his potential future service on the city council.

“I think that the city of Aspen is the biggest developer around, like it or not,” he said. “I think that we need to focus on employing our emotional and financial capital much more effectively than we have in the past. I have the experience to do that. It’s what I do and what I have done, and that’s missing from the current council.”

Guth acknowledged the five current council members’ intelligence and deep care for Aspen, but he said that several angles are missing from the picture. As an example, he pointed to the council’s consistent record of unanimous votes. According to unofficial data obtained by Guth’s campaign, the council voted unanimously 71 consecutive times between January and October of 2022, and 51 of those votes were on a resolution or ordinance.

Guth would strive to bring more diversity of thought to the council, although he said he would not approach votes with a desire to see a non-unanimous vote every time.

“I think each vote and each issue needs to be considered on its merits, and there might be times where I agree with others and there might be times where I disagree with others,” he said. “But what I will try hard to do is share the perspective that’s not being shared and consider the people that are not being considered.”

Among Guth’s priorities for his campaign, he will focus on community workforce housing, affordable food and retail, and the Entrance to Aspen and traffic. He referenced the Preferred Alternative and the New Castle Creek Bridge project, which he said he does not believe to be the right solution. Instead, Guth said the city should test low-cost, high-impact ideas, prioritize making the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority free for riders valleywide, and seek other modes of transportation as it has done with WeCycle and the Downtowner.

“The traffic is getting worse,” he said. “It’s an impediment on our quality of life, it’s bad for the environment, it’s frustrating, and we need to do something about it. You cannot turn a blind eye to it any longer.”

Guth said he also would work to prioritize affordable, locally-owned businesses, and limit the size of new commercial spaces that would not agree to be permanently restricted as restaurants and bars. This would increase the supply of affordable restaurants and decrease the number of retail spaces that only international businesses can afford, he said. In addition, Guth would like to see the Armory Building, formerl Aspen City Hall, converted into a food hall that would provide multiple offerings and restore the building’s community-use purpose.

“We should say that unless developers are willing to restrict the use of their newly-created commercial spaces to be a food and beverage use forever … it should be limited to an extremely small space,” he said. “So you could have 10 extremely small spaces, if you have the floor area to support that, and then we’d have 10 little stores there, or maybe eight little stores and two little sandwich shops or whatever it might be, but I believe that’s something that we can and should do.”

To learn more about Guth’s campaign or to receive emails from him, visit billguthforaspen.com.

Skippy Mesirow: ‘I want to be more on the front lines’

When Mesirow was first elected to Aspen City Council in 2019, he was no stranger to local politics, having co-founded and chaired the Next Generation Advisory Commission and leading a successful ballot initiative to change Aspen’s municipal Election Day from May to March.

As the youngest member of Aspen’s council, Mesirow’s first-term highlights included creating new pathways for affordable housing, founding the Elected Leaders Collective and joining the Race to Zero by 2050. This time around, he said the last four years have completely changed his understanding of the meaning of local service.

Looking into a possible second council term, Mesirow said he has found inspiration in some of Aspen’s former leaders. His 2023 campaign will strive to revive the spirit and ideas of the 1960s with the tools of today to work for the future of Aspen, he said. Building on his progressive policies, Mesirow said he would continue to push policies that will address the housing crisis and create a revitalized downtown core, while fostering democracy and community connection.

“I think we have set the table for success, but we are still in that transitional moment where we will have to decide if we really believe in this idea and if we are going to forward it,” he said. “So I think this is an incredibly important election, and so I think it demands people’s attention.”

Mesirow said he is looking forward to a rigorous and fruitful debate leading up to Election Day. Beyond March 7, he hopes that the debate will include more members of the community.

Part of Mesirow’s campaign will focus on creating more community spirit and connection. This would include community involvement and participation in things like mental health, arts and infrastructure, all of which are areas where the city could improve its community outreach, he said. He referenced past work sessions in which city staff presented the council with lengthy documents, including numerous public comments. Those community outreach campaigns required a massive investment of time and money, and yet as a council member, Mesirow said he felt detached from the process.

“I want to be more on the front lines. I want to be in the room. I want to be in the conversation. I want to have a direct connection to our community,” he said. “That’s for me, personally, an obvious place for improvement — more personal and direct connection to the community in those processes.”

Part of that is recognizing that there is no model or answer out there, he said, so it will be up to the Aspen community to help itself. One of Mesirow’s ambitions for his next term is to see the city open and fund an office of government innovation, which would bring thinkers, theoreticians, authors and others into Aspen to discuss what the city could be doing better and test the solutions.

“We should not stop until we have a government where we all feel seen, heard, whose results match what our community needs, and we trust in it again,” he said. “And when we do that we can export something really beautiful to the world.”

Mesirow said he also wouldl continue to push for a people-first downtown core, which he envisions will incorporate the city’s Preferred Alternative to the Castle Creek Bridge in the future, which includes an eventual light rail into town, following a public vote. Mesirow hopes to see light rail bringing people to a car-free downtown core, which would be redesigned with parks, open spaces and micro-businesses serving billionaires and busboys alike. Pedestrians would have access to free, on-demand, electric shuttles that could take them anywhere in town.

Mesirow said he would also pursue development-neutral housing options that will maximize available space by converting vacant homes into lived-in affordable housing. That way, the city won’t need to build brand new units, he said.

While others may not share his vision, Mesirow said he doesn’t expect it to come to fruition exactly as he sees it, but that at least it’s a conversation starter.

“I just want to share what — in my estimation from thousands of I have — is the best solution and recognize that what actually gets enacted is going to be different from what I’m saying now,” he said. “That’s okay, but I think we have to put the vision out there. We have to involve the community.”

For more information about Mesirow’s campaign, visit skippyforaspen.com.

Sam Rose: ‘I want the best options presented’

Two years after an unsuccessful run for an Aspen council seat, Rose’s name will appear on the ballot again. In the time since the 2021 election, when Rose came in fourth place, he’s been studying up on Aspen factoids and adding to his list of qualifications.

A Vermont native, Rose made his way to Aspen after graduating from the University of Denver in 2016. Since then, he has served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT at the Aspen Fire Protection District, a Pitkin County Public Health data manager, a member of the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission, a response hotline advocate for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, a member of the 9th Judicial District of Colorado Performance Commission and a hockey player on Aspen’s B league. He also recently received a master’s degree in finance and risk management from the University of Colorado.

Raised by a father who served on the city council of his hometown, Rose said that serving in local office is important to him, and he feels ready to take on four years at Aspen’s council table.

“I feel like I’ve taken great strides to understand what my potential on the city council could be and hit the ground running if I were elected,” he said. “That’s a big deal to me because those were some of the biggest critiques of me two years ago — being such a fresh face, and people would always talk about the learning curve, and I’ve just tried to take every stride I could to make it so the learning curve was not as steep.”

Many of the experiences he’s gained through his involvement in the community and by gaining his finance degree would be a benefit to him on the council, Rose said. Not only does he have extra knowledge about entrepreneurial finance and budget decisions, but he said that interacting with people in stressful situations has helped him better understand how to represent the Aspen community.

“I’d like to believe that I would be a very good representative of the whole community, especially people that don’t necessarily look like me or sound like me in a certain way,” Rose said. “And I’d like to think that point is proven just from the help I’ve contributed to others, especially in realms that I have not personally been affected by, such as response and my hotline advocacy, which has been primarily women that I’ve spoken with.”

If elected, Rose, 29, would be the youngest member of the council. Mesirow currently is the youngest, at 36. Richards confirmed via email that she was one year older than Rose when she was first elected to the council in 1991. In that context, Rose said it would be a benefit to Aspen to elect someone his age to the council because not only would it provide more diversity at the table, but it would speak to Aspen’s character.

“I definitely think it will add to Aspen to elect someone like me at this age who’s dedicated themselves to this community in that way,” he said. “I just think it’s really important to help people in tangible and intangible ways, and I’m very proud of the tangible ways I’ve helped people in my 20s, especially in this town.”

As far as Rose’s politics, he said he sees himself as the middle candidate between Mesirow, who pushes for bold, progressive policies, and Guth, who did not see eye-to-eye with the current council on issues like the residential building moratorium and short-term rental tax. While Rose said he appreciates Mesirow’s dream-big mentality and the strides the current council has taken, he believes Aspen can do better.

An example he gave was the Preferred Alternative for the Entrance to Aspen, which he said should not be considered as the only possible option. He added that he has concerns about some aspects of the project, like how emergency vehicles would be directed to Aspen Valley Hospital in the event of traffic blockage on the route out of town.

“I think the Preferred Alternative right now is not perfect by any means, and I also kind of hope that the Castle Creek Bridge — that more options can be presented for that rather than what is right now, ‘You can either have the Preferred Alternative or 18-24 months of pain as we fix the Castle Creek Bridge and nothing changes,’” he said.

“More than anything, as the next city council gets together and discusses these options, I think it’s about making sure that the best possible options are presented, because it’s going to go to a referendum no matter what, and no matter what I think about this issue, I just want to make sure the best options are presented for the voters,” he added.

Over the next month and a half, Rose plans to continue interacting with community members, including going door to door once Election Day draws closer. For more information about Rose, visit samroseforaspen.com.