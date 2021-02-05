On March 2, the Aspen electorate will be selecting two council members and a mayor in the local municipal elections. Eight candidates are vying for the two open council seats, and the incumbent mayor has a single challenger. Ballots head to mailboxes starting Monday.
Today is part one in our series to inform readers about the citizens who are running to represent and serve them. Seven of the eight council candidates responded to our survey covering a wide range of topics crucial to life in Aspen, as well as providing some additional insights into who they are and what they love about the town. Candidate Jimbo Stockton did not reply to repeated requests to participate through multiple channels.
For fairness, the candidates’ names were picked at random to determine the order their answers are presented here, and that order will rotate each day. Answers may have been edited for clarity.
Tomorrow’s piece will feature candidates’ specific solutions to Aspen’s housing, climate, transportation and business needs, and Sunday will spotlight extended biographies and a glimpse into the day-to-day life of the candidates.
Aspen Daily News: What will your priority be, if elected?
John Doyle: Keeping the Aspen we love from being transformed into a commercial theme park or an exclusive investment opportunity for the most wealthy. This means creating housing, protecting local businesses from over regulation and conversion to residential uses and limiting development. We should carefully consider acquiring the SCI Zone building on Mill Street, north of Clark’s Market. It would be an excellent location for local-serving businesses and affordable housing. Another possible location is the city-owned recycling center property.
Casey Endsley: Listening to the people, especially the working class: the people behind the scenes that make this town what it is. I feel like a lot of times, these people don’t have a voice on city council and I intend to change that. We need a city council that talks — and more importantly listens — to everyone, not just the people who agree with them. The overreach of our local government with shutdowns and made-up policy is also a joke and cannot be allowed to happen. It is setting a precedent for power-hungry politicians attempting to further their own political careers and cannot be permitted. We also have a mental health issue in this town that no one wants to talk about. Being a combat veteran and having friends and family working as first responders, this hits close to home for me. There is no reason, with all the resources available, this isn’t something we can get a handle on almost immediately if the right kind of conversations are had. While I do think APCHA is a good program and has been a godsend for a lot of people, I do think there is room for improvement and could be the model for other resort-type communities. Even though Aspen is quickly becoming a “second-home town,” we can’t forget the people that really are the heart and soul of this place.
Mark Reece: My top priority as a city council member would focus on implementing a viable mental health platform for the city of Aspen.
Erin Smiddy: I want to put the community needs first and try to prioritize what is left of our working class. I have watched the vitality of our town and community slowly slip away over the years, with endless new developments of retail chains that are unrealistic and not accessible to working locals. I miss locally-owned businesses and restaurants where we all know each other and feel welcome. I understand that we thrive on tourist dollars and revenue, but I also know that the locals and community year-round are what makes Aspen so unique, and I feel like we’ve almost lost that.
Like most candidates, continuing to build affordable housing is a huge priority. I would like to see developers held more responsible for their part in building employee housing. I like the concept of the FTE’s (full-time equivalents) and I think [Peter] Fornell has done a great job working with that; however, the cost of building is so high in Aspen that I think the program needs some adjustments. I would also like to see our money spent for more realistic purposes. Each time I read an article — like last week — that we are spending $600,000 for a new sidewalk, it infuriates me. When recently reading an article that the county is looking to build a new jail in the near future near the AABC, it seems like a project that, like a new sidewalk, could potentially be torn down soon and is not a good use of budget. Much like the living lab, I’m tired of paying consultants from outside of town to come here to tell us what’s best for us, when we have a community of taxpayers that would love the opportunities to have more say in these decisions.
Kimbo Brown-Schirato: Housing: we need to agree as a community on what percentage of the workforce we aim to house and aggressively pursue a set timeframe to achieve this goal. Child care: I will lead an effort to ensure we increase infant child care capacity. For roughly 160 annual births at Aspen Valley Hospital, there are about 27 infant spots for day care. That jumps to roughly 80 spots once a child reaches 18 months old. Given that we have the funding source, I will also push for us to explore universal child care solutions that provide assistance on a sliding scale and that will assist a broader swath of our working families. These solutions come from embracing a “culture of possibility,” where we focus on manifesting the future we want and leave behind a mindset of why we can’t do things.
Ward Hauenstein: My positions are informed and influenced by the AACP (Aspen Area Community Plan). Workforce housing: I support it. We need to build more but also preserve expiring deed restrictions. The specifics of the individual projects require careful consideration. It is important to keep an open mind and be flexible on design details. We have had a couple of historic property redevelopments with workforce housing elements.
COVID-19: I believe we should provide as much aid and assistance as possible. I supported the $6 million aid and stimulus package. The city is cooperating and coordinating with the county and nonprofits to support people and businesses. I have carefully considered the balance between public safety and economic survival; on that balance, I weigh in on the side of public safety.
Water for the future: Our water storage needs for the future need to be provided. I am proud that we have removed water storage rights from Maroon and Castle Creeks. We only have about nine hours of water storage currently. We have purchased land in Woody Creek and are working through the water courts to transfer our water storage rights to there or another appropriate site.
Delivery of essential services: We need to continue to provide what the city needs. Child care: there is a shortage of and high demand for child care. Infant care is the most expensive to deliver and oftentime is subsidized by the operation of older kiddo care. We need to have a more robust funding source for child care. As a reminder to the reader, there is $1 million available of city funds for child care assistance provided by the $6 million package for COVID-19 relief.
Homelessness: we need to care for the most vulnerable among us. Our first priority is to provide shelter for our vets. There is no emergency shelter for the homeless. A healthy community: providing affordable health insurance is a challenge we need to address. Mental health support of those affected by the pandemic is necessary. The process of arriving at positions on issues is of paramount importance. Being an active listener and critical thinker is necessary to consider all sides of issues. I consider most decisions as a balancing act. There are consequences to our decisions. Being able to identify them before making a decision is of great benefit. My highest priority is to end the COVID-19 local disaster emergency that we have been in since March and to ensure the continued transparent and open process of governing.
Sam Rose: My priority is getting Aspen through the pandemic with as little life and livelihood lost as possible. I want to help guide the community to pre-COVID levels of economic viability and mental and emotional health. Other issues that require sustained attention, like affordable housing, child care and our area’s precious and fragile natural resources, will always be my top-of-mind priorities.
ADN: What sets you apart from the other candidates, that would help you achieve this priority?
Doyle: I have personally witnessed some of the adverse changes, from inappropriate development and the elimination of local service businesses by outside investors and conversion of commercial space to yet evermore residential/investment opportunities. I revere the backcountry and wilderness that I have explored and skied for over 35 years. To me, the natural environment is not an abstraction; our economy is actually dependent on our environment, our climate.
Endsley: I get up in the morning and go to work. If I don’t, I won’t have food on the table or a roof over my head. The majority of my friends work in the food and beverage and hospitality industries. I know that the “offseason” bus schedule makes it hard for people who need to stay late to close up. I know people who have been in the housing lottery for more than eight years. I understand that some of the back-of-the-house employees don’t qualify for assistance when we shut down. Right or wrong, that is a fact. I am a real-life, day-to-day member of this community. I think that is what sets me apart.
Reece: I’ve always been a service-based individual who focuses on the well-being of my community. My knowledge and experience in the ski-town restaurant industry gives me a unique perspective that the other candidates may not have.
Smiddy: I think anyone that wants to run for local politics, or currently is a council member or commissioner, already has shown that they care about Aspen and want to do something to contribute to that. I am a very reasonable person that can listen to both sides of a discussion and weigh out what option would be best for all involved. Being the youngest sibling with older brothers, I have become a natural mediator in life, and I enjoy solving problems and keeping the peace. I also have a backbone — I say what I mean and I mean what I say.
Brown-Schirato: I represent a demographic that has been missing from council for a number of years: a working mom of a young child who lives in APCHA housing and owns a business. I have worked for the last six years on serving a subset of our community — the 18- to 40-year-olds who either live or work in Aspen — through my terms on the Next Generation Advisory Commission. This involved hundreds, if not thousands, of hours learning about both housing and child care. We were able to institute small policy changes that may have a lasting impact on the community at large. I have, with my fellow commission members, brainstormed and pitched numerous ideas to better utilize our resources to serve our community.
Additionally, my understanding of the greater valley’s issues comes from not only living in Carbondale for several years but also serving on the Aspen Community Foundation board. A large percentage of our valley population deals with much insecurity (housing, child care, living wages, etc.), and addressing it starts with stable housing. I have the relationships developed throughout the valley and am ready to expand on the COVID work that has begun with collaboration between government and the nonprofit sectors.
Hauenstein: I do not know the other candidates well. I do not want to judge others, but I commend all that are running for office. I will only comment on myself.
I have over three years of experience working with two councils. I am a team player. I have established good working relationships with city staff and citizen boards. I have demonstrated a commitment to the task; I am prepared for meetings and I study the packets. I dedicate the time needed to be ready.
The process I follow is my strength. I am committed to a process that thoughtfully analyzes all available information before arriving at a decision. I ask questions that clarify and inform the issue under consideration.
I strive to be cognizant of the consequences of various courses of action. I can empathize, which enables me to weigh positions and come to a balanced decision. Policy decisions oftentimes do not satisfy all concerned parties. The art of compromise, when correctly followed, arrives at a policy that is acceptable to most. When it is not acceptable, the disagreeing parties should know that they were listened to and acknowledged.
Analysis paralysis is real. Government moves very slowly. An effective council must be willing to make decisions and keep moving forward. There will never be a perfect solution. Effective government is willing to correct policies where corrections are needed. The journey of 1,000 miles starts with a single step. If the first step is not taken, the goal never comes closer to realization.
Rose: As Pitkin County’s COVID-19 lead case investigator, I have been on the front lines assisting with the majority of virus cases suffered locally. I am continually studying mitigation techniques to keep Aspen safe while simultaneously keeping it open. For example, I am working with a few restaurants to implement carbon dioxide meters to better measure the safety of indoor spaces. I am dedicated to finding practical solutions to real problems that are both widely felt yet often unique to Aspen. Between my day job with the county and volunteer work for the fire department and Response (a victim’s advocacy nonprofit), I have a deep understanding of the very specific problems people are dealing with locally that allows me to be part of lasting solutions.
ADN: What changes would you make to the city’s budget?
Doyle: The budget is a policy document and should reflect our shared values: limited growth, affordable housing and community character. Our recent real-estate boom (and the Real Estate Transfer tax, or RETT) has provided the opportunity to accelerate projects like the Lumberyard housing and collecting sales tax from vacation rentals, as well as simplify the regulatory process and lighten the burdens on local tax-paying businesses.
Endsley: I would vote for more money towards employee housing. It fixes multiple issues and is a short-term goal. It would absolutely change a lot of lives in this city in a short period of time — not just for the people who get into one. This place is growing, like it or not. It is local government’s responsibility to make sure that happens in a sustainable way that allows this special place to keep its identity and remain inclusive.
Reece: I believe some of the money budgeted and used successfully to help combat COVID will be very useful in my long-term goal of supporting our community’s health and wellness when we come out the other side. We need to implement community outreach and professional help for our friends and families in need.
Smiddy: I admittedly have much to learn about the budget and where/how monies can be used. I am eager to dive deep into that subject if elected and possibly come up with some new ways to put money away for these types of tough times we are experiencing. I mentioned earlier that I’m not a big fan of hiring consultants and outside firms that charge huge amounts of money to come into our small town and make big decisions. Small towns are unique and do not operate like cities; therefore, I never really understand the logic of obtaining outside opinions or decisions. It will be interesting to see how the recent real-estate boom will affect the current budget as well.
Brown-Schirato: My job in financial services requires me to be a fiduciary in every decision we make for our clients. It permeates every part of my life, and I take seriously the responsibility of being the best steward possible of other people’s stored labour.
The city’s annual budget is roughly $140 million. As an outsider, I see enormous waste in some areas and not enough spending in others. We could do a better job of aligning our budget with our values and areas of primary need as a community.
For example, the $600,000 connector trail from the jail to Rio Grande Park is an outrageous waste of taxpayer dollars. A few months prior, we had the opportunity to design an entire corridor that would have connected Galena Plaza to the Rio Grande and the river. This was a missed opportunity and now feels like an expensive afterthought. Secondly, the city recently spent a few hundred thousand dollars on the Lumberyard outreach project to gather information to questions that could have been answered by the data that has been available from the regional housing study released in 2019.
I would work to leverage my professional financial experience and my unique lived experience to bring better solutions to the above referenced examples to align our values and community needs with available funding.
Hauenstein: The budget process has improved every year I have been on the council. I credit the city manager and staff for this. The budget presentation is the product of enormous efforts by many people on staff. Pete Strecker has done a great job presenting the budget. We had six worksessions and two meetings to approve the budget. The city did an outstanding job of adjusting revenue projections and expenditures during the pandemic.
There are areas where funds are needed and places where excess funds exist. Child care and health and human services need more funds. Adjustments in dedicated funds are policy decisions that may need voter approvals. We have borrowed from the Wheeler fund to provide assistance for the community during the pandemic. We borrowed from the Wheeler to purchase the site for water storage. We need to be very careful with how we approach RETT funds. The state will not allow new RETT funds, and we cannot jeopardize what we have.
Rose: Aspen’s budget should reflect the values of the community. For example, child care has been identified as a priority, and yet it receives only a 3% allotment of the city’s annual budget. Likewise, environmental initiatives get just 2%. I want to make sure that our budget improves the quality of life for those that live and work in Aspen in a tangible way. If we allocated more funds to child care subsidies, we would see happier and more productive families. We obviously need to sort through the unintended consequences, but so many families I have spoken with list child care as the biggest barrier to living in Aspen after housing, which is 27% of our budget. The issues that we consider to be existential crises in Aspen are the issues that deserve a greater allocation of funds.
Stay tuned
Our election coverage resumes tomorrow with further discussion of Aspen’s biggest issues. Ballots will hit voter mailboxes next week. Ballots can be returned by mail or placed in the secure drop box outside of City Hall. In-person paper-ballot voting begins Feb. 12. at City Hall. To request an absentee ballot, residents can call the city clerk at 429-2686 or email Elections@cityofaspen.com. Citizens that need to register to vote may do so at govotecolorado.com.