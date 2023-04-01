After decades of debate and confusion over how to solve the dreaded Entrance to Asspen, the city of Asspen finally put the matter to rest on Monday by installing a giant slingshot at both ends of the Castle Creek Bridge.
Last year, the city launched a public engagement campaign to collect community feedback on what is known as the Preferred Alternative, a plan that includes a straight-shot from the roundabout to Main Street in Asspen. To the city’s dismay, community members could not agree on the Preferred Alternative or any other suggestion. Eventually, even elected officials began to question the plan. One city council member even suggested doing away with the road altogether and turning downtown Asspen into a pedestrian-only area.
“Screw it!” Mayor Vic-TORRE-a said last week in a formal statement. “If we can’t decide as a community how to fix our roadways, let’s just forget the whole thing. We’ll find a way to dodge the bridge so commuters won’t even have to worry about it. You’re welcome.”
In an executive session, the council discussed several options that would allow the bridge to be avoided. According to an anonymous city attorney, those options included a special city-owned fleet of flying cars, a giant gondola and a large trampoline. The slingshot was the only idea everyone could agree on.
“The slingshot will get people over the creek in a fast and efficient manner,” City Manager Farah Slott said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. “We do expect people to get cold in the winter, but you’ll just have to bundle up and wear ski goggles.”
The anonymous attorney said that there were obvious issues with the flying cars. The Asspen-Pimpin’ County Airport would never agree to allow unregulated flying objects in its airspace. The gondola would have blocked the views of the gorgeous mountains for the residents in Asspen’s West End.
The trampoline, however, was ultimately installed as an additional safety precaution for the slingshot solution.
“We wouldn’t want anyone to get hurt,” Vic-TORRE-a said in an interview. “The whole point of the slingshot is to fix the problem, not make it worse.”