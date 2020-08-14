Aspen native Bridger Gile is Ski Racing Media’s 2020 male Junior of the Year, an award given since 1975 that predicted other promising athletes like Lindsey Kildow (Vonn), Mikaela Shiffrin and locals including David Stapleton, Christin Cooper, Mark Tache, Carter Payne and Jake Zamansky.
The announcement came Aug. 8. and also noted that Keely Cashman is Ski Racing Media’s female Junior of the Year.
“The award is decided on by our editorial board, which is basically our staff. Bridger was in the running with another very strong male athlete — so it actually went to a ‘vote,’ but it was more like we reached a consensus,” said editor-in-chief Geoff Mintz.
“I think we all determined that, because Bridger won the NorAm overall, that was a pretty tremendous accomplishment that we wanted to recognize,” Mintz said this week.
Last year was unquestionably the best season in Gile’s competitive career.
Gile, speaking Thursday while on break from a U.S. Ski Team training camp in Park City, Utah, said he was happy to join the accomplished skiers who came before him.
“That list is cool,” he beamed.
He’s in Park City with his pod of fellow athletes and U.S. Ski Team mates Cooper Cornelius, Kyle Negomir, Jett Seymour and Jimmy Krupka.
“We’ve all grown up within two hours of each other,” Gile said of the above pack, who were produced in the Aspen-Vail ski corridor.
They’ll leave Aug. 20 for Timberline Resort on Mt. Hood in Oregon to attend a two-week, socially safe trip to some of the only viable on-snow training in the U.S. at this time.
By winning the overall NorAm Cup, Gile has earned the right to start every FIS Alpine Ski World Cup race of the 2020-21 season. The race run on the Austrian glacier in Soelden has been moved up one week, to Oct. 17 and 18, and is his best event: giant slalom.
“It would be sweet to ski on the glacier,” Gile said.
Whether he starts in the first World Cup race of the season “all depends on how much training, how many days I get on snow and how fast I’m skiing,” he continued.
Gile said he will concentrate on giant slalom, or GS, this season rather than try to ski all of the disciplines.
“My main focus is the Europa Cup GS. Then if I’m skiing fast, a World Cup GS,” he explained.
Gile acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic worldwide but remained optimistic. He said the team has applied for visas to travel to Europe.
“If this year doesn’t happen, one of the years down the road will happen,” he said.
He also said that after on-snow training at Copper Mountain in June, followed by another session at Mt. Hood, “It just feels good to be skiing.”
Gile also knows what it feels like to travel during the pandemic — he recalled the crowds at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in mid-March after having been called back from the 2020 Junior World Championships in Narvik, Norway, before he could ski his best event.
The U.S. Alpine Technical Championships that should have been held in late March on his home slopes of Highlands and Snowmass were canceled that next week.
Gile’s in good company
The list of Ski Racing Media Juniors of the Year, according to its website. Bridger Gile joined that team this week.
• 1975 – Leslie Leete Smith; Steve Mahre
• 1976 – Christin Cooper; Eric Wilson
• 1977 – Heidi Preuss; David Stapleton
• 1978 – Tamara McKinney; Scott Hoffman
• 1979 – Tamara McKinney; Mike Farney
• 1980 – Noel Lyons; Mark Tache
• 1981 – Brenda Buglione; Tiger Shaw
• 1982 – Eva Twardokens; Steve Hegg
• 1983 – Eva Twardokens; Jesse Hunt
• 1984 – Diann Roffe; Jesse Hunt
• 1985 – Carter Payne; Tim Curran
• 1986 – Hilary Lindh; Krista Schmidinger
• 1987 – Sally Knight; Tommy Moe
• 1988 – Heidi Voelker; Jeremy Nobis
• 1989 – Kim Schmidinger ; Tommy Moe
• 1990 – Julie Parisien; Ryan North
• 1991 – Kathrine Davenport; Paul Casey Puckett
• 1992 – Kathrine Davenport; Michael Makar
• 1993 – Kristina Koznick; Chip Knight
• 1994 – Kjersti Bjorn-Roli; Forest Carey
• 1995 – Sarah Schleper; Wisi Betschart
• 1996 – Kirsten Clark; Justin Johnson
• 1997 – Jonna Mendes; John Minahan
• 1998 – Jonna Mendes; Brad Hogan
• 1999 – Caroline Lalive; Marco Sullivan
• 2000 – Julia Mancuso; Marco Sullivan
• 2001 – Julia Mancuso; Jake Zamansky
• 2002 – Julia Mancuso; Steven Nyman
• 2003 – Julia Mancuso; Jeremy Transue
• 2004 – Lindsey Kildow; Ted Ligety
• 2005 – Resi Stiegler; Tim Jitloff
• 2006 – Megan McJames; Christopher Beckmann
• 2007 – Leanne Smith; Will Brandenburg
• 2008 – Kiley Staples; Tommy Ford
• 2009 – Julia Ford; Tommy Ford
• 2010 – Mikaela Shiffrin; Will Gregorak
• 2011 – Mikaela Shiffrin; Ryan Cochran-Siegle
•2012 – Mikaela Shiffrin; Ryan Cochran-Siegle
• 2013 – Mikaela Shiffrin; Ryan Cochran-Siegle
• 2014 – Mikeala Shiffrin
• 2015 – Mikaela Shiffrin; AJ Ginnis
• 2016 – Mikaela Shiffrin; Erik Arvidsson
• 2017 – Alice Merryweather/Breezy Johnson; Sam Morse
• 2018 – Patricia Mangan; River Radamus
• 2019 – AJ Hurt; River Radamus
• 2020 – Keely Cashman; Bridger Gile