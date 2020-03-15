A 5-year-old girl visiting Aspen with her family died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in the downtown core, according to the Aspen Police Department.
A white 2018 GMC Acadia, registered in the Aspen area, was turning left from Galena Street onto Hyman Avenue when the driver hit the child, according to a statement from police. Authorities were dispatched to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. The child was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries at 1 p.m. No charges had been filed against the driver as of 6:15 p.m.
A Fox News reporter and her son were at the scene of and heard the accident. The son, Benjamin Baker, 21, of San Francisco, helped extricate the child from beneath the vehicle.
“The driver stopped because everyone was screaming, and she didn’t know what was going on. And then finally she backed up and they could get her out from underneath [the vehicle],” said Claudia Cowan, a West Coast correspondent for Fox News Channel, between tears. “It was really traumatic.”
Police vehicles surrounded the accident to prevent onlookers from a graphic scene.
Cowan and her son described the scene as quiet prior to the accident.
“The whole place was empty,” Cowan said. “All the stores are closed.”
Witnesses who observed the accident are requested to call the police department at (970) 920-5858.
"We ask the community to respect the privacy of the grieving family," read a statement from Linn. "We are broken-hearted for all involved and ask everyone in our community to hold each other close in this challenging time."
The Aspen Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.