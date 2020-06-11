The news of a multi-jurisdictional outbreak of COVID-19 in the Roaring Fork Valley earlier this week created a local demand for testing from people who were showing no symptoms of the virus, according to a Pitkin County news release issued Wednesday.
Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle counties have been working together to investigate, contact trace and quarantine the people associated with the outbreak, the release says. Anyone who has had exposure to someone with the illness associated with the outbreak will be contacted through this process. The county’s public health department, through the contact tracing process, will then make recommendations for testing.
The release states that public health officials understand the concerns of patrons of any business who worry about their chances of exposure and agree that because of the pandemic, “the chance of exposure in any public setting is real.”
The outbreak, which was discussed at a meeting of county commissioners on Tuesday, concerned four employees of the El Jebel City Market, one of whom was a Pitkin County resident. At the meeting, County Manager Jon Peacock again highlighted the need for new county staff to handle contact tracing and consumer protection. Commissioners approved a budget for additional personnel last week.
The positive cases associated with the midvalley grocery have created investigations across the three counties. So far, more than 50 contacts have been identified, and all of them are now quarantined and being monitored for symptoms by contact tracers, Peacock said Tuesday.
“When outbreaks like this one occur, public health works closely with the establishment to ensure that the business safety plans are reviewed and followed,” the release states.
The release also reminds the public that the best thing anyone can do — whether going out for dinner or gathering with friends for a birthday party — is to continue to practice the “Five Commitments of Containment.” Those include handwashing, wearing a mask in public, social distancing, staying home if sick and, for those with symptoms, seeking testing.
“This not only protects you, it protects employees who are serving you,” the release adds.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to call a health care provider and arrange for testing.