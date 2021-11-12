Supporters of the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport have started collecting signatures on another petition — and this time, they plan to “dot every i and cross every t.”
“We want this question to be very simple,” Eric Strautman, a member of the Save Our Special Airport group and one of the petition’s organizers, said Thursday. “We handed out the volumes for people to sign the petition at last night’s meeting. So we hit the ground running today.”
Strautman and others want a question on this April’s ballot which, if ultimately approved by the voters, would require a confirmatory vote of the people before the city could sell off the airport’s land.
A similar petition was attempted earlier this year but was rejected by Glenwood Springs City Clerk Ryan Muse for various reasons such as invalid signatures or addresses.
Some petitioners accused the city of unfairly rejecting the signatures, something city officials have vehemently denied.
Strautman and other petitioners now have 90 days to collect approximately 625 signatures — 10% of the city’s registered voters — in order to get their charter amendment question on the April 2022 ballot.
On Wednesday evening, Strautman and about 40 other people attended SOSA’s petition drive that occurred at the Glenwood Springs airport.
“I did not go to that meeting purposely because I don’t want to interfere with their right to petition,” Councilor Tony Hershey said Thursday. “I would also support putting whatever they want to petition … just putting it on the ballot.”
Strautman emailed all seven Glenwood Springs City Council members to invite them to Wednesday’s meeting, but only Mayor Jonathan Godes attended.
“My intention was just to be there and available,” Godes said. “To listen and to show them … there is not animosity.”
Many of the airport’s supporters have also accused members of council and city staff of wording ballot issues 2A and 2B in this November election in a way that guaranteed them to fail.
Both 2A and 2B would have generated millions of dollars for the city’s long-sought-after South Bridge Project as well as the airport.
If ever constructed, South Bridge would provide a critical evacuation route for residents living on the western side of the Roaring Fork River in the event of a fire or other emergency, proponents maintain. However, the bridge’s proposed trajectory currently tunnels beneath the airport’s runway before connecting back to Highway 82, which has caused friction between the airport’s users and those who want to see the project completed.
The airport’s users, many of whom publicly opposed ballot issues 2A and 2B, want the city to keep South Bridge’s funding mechanisms separate from the airport’s.
Ballot issues 2A and 2B failed last week with nearly 80% of the Glenwood voters saying “no” to both.
The city also scheduled two “listening sessions”regarding the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport, after the election for Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 but later canceled both.
According to Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck, council members requested the listening sessions be moved “until after the holidays.”
The cancellations also came after a heated Glenwood Springs City Council meeting last week concerning a controversial development in West Glenwood, which a number of residents have called too dense.
At one point, a member of the public called Councilor Charlie Willman “chicken sh-t” when Willman announced he would support the 300-unit development going in on pastureland.
“We all just kind of needed a break from the vitriol for a little bit,” Godes said. “Less than a week was not enough of a break for most of us.”
Although different subjects, the airport’s supporters and West Glenwood residents have both criticized council members and city staff for what they believe to be a lack of transparency.
Godes said Thursday he wanted to cultivate an open dialogue between the airport’s users and city officials to avoid this past election cycle’s often combative tone.
“I think there is an opportunity to move forward,” Godes said, “if they’re willing to.”