After leaving all Western Slope competition in their wake for the entirety of the season, the Glenwood Springs High School girls swim team tested their hydrodynamic prowess against the state’s best in Thornton on Saturday.
Both Aspen and Glenwood Springs qualified a significant number of swimmers for state at the 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton — the Skiers sent seven, the most in head coach Katherine Keel’s three-year tenure, and the Demons sent 14, their “largest contingent ever,” according to head coach Steve Vanderhoof.
Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs finished sixth overall on Saturday with 236 points — state champion Evergreen claimed 422. It was the first meet all season that Glenwood hadn’t taken first place, but it came with some program pride and some strong firsts.
“We just did so well,” Glenwood Springs sophomore swimmer Amelie Ogilby said. “It’s fun to see all these teams that are really fast.
Glenwood’s single largest points contribution came from its 200-yard freestyle relay, composed of senior Amy Madsen, sophomores Adelyn Newton and Sadie Hoiland and junior Anna Thornton. The quartet finished nearly a full second ahead of silver-medal Liberty Common. It broke a team record and earned Glenwood’s first relay state championship, even despite some audibles.
Junior Bennett Jones was ineligible to compete, being a transfer student from Aspen. The Demons had to shake up their relay lineup and still managed to advance to the finals in all three relay races.
“This has been the first time that we’ve had all three relays make it back to the A final,” Vanderhoof said. “It shows our depth.”
Ogilby won the state championship for the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:05:61, 0.17 seconds ahead of Discovery Canyon’s Madison Wagner. The remainder of the field was more than 2.5 seconds behind the two leaders. It was the school’s first state championship in the event.
Ogilby also contributed points as the fourth-place finisher in the fifth-place 400-yard freestyle relay, along with Madsen, Hoiland and senior Ellie MacPherson.
Madsen finished seventh in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 freestyle.
The sixth overall finish was a step back from last year’s third place — when they also swept through the Western Slope League — results wise, but the Demons were still satisfied with the result.
“It’s really sort of bittersweet,” Ogilby said. “It was such a great meet for everyone, but it’s also the last time I’ll swim with a lot of those girls.”
Also swimming for Glenwood Springs at state were freshman Jayden Eichler, sophomores Valentina Campos and Sophie Price, juniors Samantha Anderson, Anna Moon and Macy Wilson and seniors Emma Price and Ella Lindenberg.
Aspen
Despite bringing half the roster of Glenwood Springs, Aspen finished just two points behind in the standings. All three relay teams qualified for state and senior Kayla Tehrani won 3A Swimmer of the Year for the second consecutive season.
“I have nothing but positive things to say,” Keel said. “It was a great experience. We’re moving through some transitional periods … and I’m really hoping that our success as a team as well as the culture we’ve created will encourage others to join and stick around the sport.”
Tehrani claimed Aspen’s lone podium, a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Her 57.05 was an improvement on her preliminary-leading 57.07, but Evergreen’s Finley Anderson improved from a 57.86 to a 56.65 in the finals with a pair of sub-30-second laps.
“She’s a competitor and she loves to race,” Glenwood Springs head coach Steve Vanderhoof said. “We’re pretty tight with that Aspen group, so that was nice to see. … Our girls just like to swim against her because she likes to race, so it makes it fun and it makes everybody in the pool go faster, I guess I’d say.”
Tehrani also finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke and teamed up with seniors Laila Khan-Farooqi and Gemma Hill and junior Lilly Huggard on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, both of which finished sixth.
Hill participated in all three relays and stood out to Keel for her commitment and performance on race day. Keel said Hill set her best freestyle time by 1.5 seconds.
“She’s been on the team for three years, and she’s been a big contributor,” Keel said. “To watch her grow as an athlete has been awesome. This year, to be neck-and-neck in the finals, under a lot of pressure — putting her in a position she hasn’t been in before — just to watch her crush it and the smile on her face was everything.”
Also qualifying for the Skiers was freshman Mykenzie Roy and juniors Eliza Marolt and Molly McManus, all three of which participated in the 400 freestyle relay with Hill. McManus also finished 41st in the 200 individual medley.