When Erick Cordero was on the freshman team, he watched the Demons varsity squad go undefeated in league play and enter the playoffs as the No. 2 team in the state. The next two years, as Cordero got varsity experience, things didn’t go as well.
The Demons missed the state playoffs in their entirety in 2021 and were one-and-done as the No. 36 seed his junior year.
But after Friday night’s 73-56 victory over Eagle Valley, both Demons boys and girls teams completed undefeated league seasons and earned home playoff games in the state tournament. The girls team claimed its fourth straight league title, giving Glenwood a league champ tandem for the first time since 2020.
“It just means a lot, starting out from the very bottom and losing two years in a row,” Cordero said. “It was really hard seeing such a good class above us and then we also expected that. It just shows it’s not a walk in the park. It takes a lot of work.”
Both squads went 6-0 through league play in the first year of Glenwood’s promotion to the 5A classification and into a bizarre four-team league. In previous seasons, the Demons played in 12 league games, against each of the six opponents twice.
Similarly, both teams entered Friday night’s home finale with identical 15-7 overall records and 5-0 spots in league play. Both needed to beat their opponents, the Eagle Valley Devils, to lock down uncontested league titles.
The girls took care of business 51-31 while the boys, who nabbed a narrow 69-67 win in Gypsum on Feb. 9, erased an early seven-point deficit to lock down a 73-56 win, scoring the most points they had all season and extending their win streak to 10 games.
Over the past four seasons, the Glenwood girls won 38 of their 40 league games. Both losses came in 2020-21, and the Demons still claimed the league title. Joslyn Spires is the lone player to be on the team for all four league championships.
“Just to get a four-peat is really cool. It shows how many good athletes we have at Glenwood,” Spires said. “I think we just work harder. When teams are sleeping we have early morning practices and our practices are harder than theirs, I think. We’re just more focused and I think we want it more. We want to win.”
The girls’ placing No. 8 in the state bracket is their highest seed in the four-year run. They’ll host No. 25 Golden on Tuesday and with a win will host again in the second round later in the week. They’ve topped out with two finishes in the Sweet 16 in their league championship streak.
The boys sneaked into the top half, seeding at No. 16 and will host Green Mountain on Wednesday. A win then will likely earn them a date with the top seed in 5A, Air Academy, assuming Air Academy dodges an upset from No. 32 Gateway.
Other state qualifiers
After falling in their season finale at Coal Ridge 42-41 on Saturday, the defending 3A state champion Aspen Skiers will make their 4A playoffs debut at No. 26. They’ll travel to No. 6 Eaton on Wednesday.
Joining them in the 4A boys bracket is Basalt, who sneaked into the tournament after beating Delta in their season finale on Friday, 48-36, as the No. 30 seed. They’ll face No. 3 Alamosa on Wednesday.
The Basalt girls are also headed to the state playoffs as the No. 27 seed, headed to No. 6 Eaton on Tuesday.
In 3A, Roaring Fork prepares for district tournaments after the boys finished second in league with an 11-1 record, matching the record of outright league champion Cedaredge. The girls team finished seventh in their league.