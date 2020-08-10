The small brush fire near Grizzly Creek that conflated with breathtaking speed on Monday afternoon — causing the complete shutdown of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon until at least Tuesday morning — “will be with us for awhile,” said the spokesman for the interagency command system managing the blaze that grew to 1,300 acres by Monday night.
David Boyd, public information officer for the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, said air tankers, helicopters and assistance from federal and local agencies were used to battle the fire that burned in timber and scrub on rugged and inaccessible terrain of Glenwood Canyon.
By 5:31 p.m. Monday, or less than four hours after the Colorado Department of Transportation first closed Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero, the Grizzly Creek Fire required the response of 60 firefighters, according to data from the incident command system. The fire’s progress may be tracked at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/6942/53091.
Boyd said the growth from zero to 1,300 acres “is really impressive.” Not only are conditions as dry as they have been in 10 years, he said, the current lack of moisture factors into how intensely the fire is burning.
“This fire is going to be with us for a while,” Boyd said.
Coffee Pot Road in the Flat Tops also is closed, he said, and CDOT asked motorists not to use Cottonwood Pass between Carbondale and Gypsum as an alternative. Independence Pass also restricts trucks over 35 feet, drivers were reminded.
Grizzly Creek quickly became the second largest fire in Garfield County, behind the Pine Gulch Fire above Grand Junction. On Monday, the fire that started July 31 stood at 29,425 acres and was 7% contained. Pine Gulch Fire also is burning in a portion of Mesa County.
Long way home
The following detours are advised by CDOT during the I-70 closure, which started around 1:45 p.m. Monday and originally spanned from the main Glenwood Springs exit, at mile-marker 116, to Dotsero, which is at mile-marker 133.The closure was later expanded to mile-marker 109, the Canyon Creek exit, where eastbound traffic was being rerouted. The closure expanded on the eastern side of Glenwood Canyon too, to mile-marker 140.
According to CDOT:
• Travelers heading westbound on I-70 can use U.S. 24, CO 91, or CO 9 to U.S. 285/U.S. 50 and continue west.
• Motorists heading east on I-70 can travel on U.S. 50 to travel east toward U.S. 24, CO 91 or CO 9 to return to I-70 eastbound, or continue east on U.S. 285 to the Denver metro area.
• Motorists can take a northern detour of CO 131 to U.S. 40 to CO 139. Note that while CO 13 is open at this time, it is not a recommended detour due to construction. (Oversized commercial vehicles are not allowed due to conditions on CO 13, according to CDOT.)
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department has created its own Facebook page for the Grizzly Creek Fire. Travel updates from CDOT may be found at CDOT Twitter and COtrip.org.
Scott Thompson, chief of Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, said the agency sent a tanker and a brush truck to the cooperative effort. Carbondale Fire & Rescue was part of the response and is posting photos and progress to its Facebook page.
Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine said that the district wasn’t asked for help. Aspen fire personnel were busy tamping down a fire believed to have started at an abandoned campsite up Lincoln Creek Road. An empty gas can was a possible culprit.
In Glenwood Canyon, on Monday afternoon, hikers on the Hanging Lake Trail were contacted about the fire and evacuated, Boyd said. He said the reservation system allowed them to “know how many people were in there. We were able to clear out Hanging Lake.”
Boaters on the Colorado River watched the scene unfold, including Aspen native Breezie Davis, whose video of the fire from the river perspective is posted on the Aspen Daily News website.