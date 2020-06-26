While a milestone was reached last week by Colorado Department of Transportation crews working on the eight-month-long Glenwood Canyon Surface Improvements project, CDOT is asking motorists to continue to drive slowly in the cone zone and where the head-to-head detour remains in place.
On June 19, the westbound on-ramp from the Grizzly Creek rest area to I-70 was reopened. The canyon’s head-to-head detour remains in effect Mondays through Thursdays, and Fridays until 1 p.m.
Now, on Fridays and continuing throughout the weekends, westbound traffic will be routed to a single lane on the westbound deck and eastbound traffic will be routed through a single lane on the eastbound deck, according to a recent CDOT statement.
The project is anticipated for completion in October 2020.
“This will allow for direct westbound access to and from Grizzly Creek and No Name, and from Shoshone and Hanging Lake (by permit only),” it was noted. The reopening of the westbound on-ramp from Grizzly Creek also means visitors to this rest area and to Shoshone don’t have to utilize the Bair Ranch detour for westbound access.
The Glenwood Canyon Surface Improvements project includes resurfacing of the interstate with a placement of thin bonded polyester concrete overlay, replacement of bridge bearings and joints; and new pavement markings along with ADA ramp improvements at the rest areas. Construction is within a six-mile area in Glenwood Canyon, from mile-marker 117.6 to mile-marker 125.
The statement also says, “The milestone progress marks the completion of deck repairs and paving of the westbound deck at Hanging Lake and between Grizzly Creek and No Name. Crews have also completed improvements of ADA ramps at the canyon rest areas.”
Contractor American Civil Constructors West Coast has been working with CDOT on the project. “The project team is excited to be at this point in construction where we can further reduce traffic impacts, particularly for our recreational community visiting Shoshone and Grizzly Creek,” CDOT project engineer Josh Cullen said in a prepared statement.
Added Cullen: “The timing and phasing of this project was designed to accomplish work as efficiently and as early as possible. We are very grateful for everyone’s patience so far and look forward to completing the next steps to deliver these important infrastructure improvements.”
CDOT asks that motorists pay close attention to the roadway while in the detour, as workers and construction vehicles may be present in closed lanes. The lane closures will also allow for ongoing construction access and keep traffic control as simple as possible with such a large construction project.
As routes and schedules are subject to change. users are encouraged to sign up for email updates by contacting the public information team by email, phone or text at 970-618-5379 and GlenwoodCanyon2020@gmail.com. Or, visit the project webpage at codot.gov/projects/GlenwoodCanyon2020.