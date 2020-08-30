Update: Glenwood Canyon reopened for vehicular traffic just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
I-70 closed Sunday afternoon through Glenwood Canyon for more than an hour, due to an accident, according to CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher.
The road was closed between mile point 116 and 133 at Dotsero due to an accident, she said. The initial alert was sent at 1:50 p.m. Updated information is available at COtrip.org.
This section of the interstate was closed for an unprecedented two weeks, from Aug. 10 until Aug. 24 due to the Grizzly Creek Fire which is still burning. As of Sunday afternoon, the fire was burning on 32,464 acres and was 73% contained.