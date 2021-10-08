Several people who attended Thursday night’s Glenwood Springs City Council meeting in person left earlier than expected and slightly unsatisfied.
After all, many of those same citizens had already sat through council meetings in July, August, September and October over a developer’s controversial annexation and rezoning requests for an undeveloped pasture behind the Glenwood Springs Mall.
However, the seven-member Glenwood Springs City Council was without Councilor Paula Stepp Thursday night, triggering the present elected officials to postpone the decision — which has generated significant community interest — for another two weeks.
“I hate to do it because I know that the developer and … a lot of people are here,” Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman said during Thursday’s meeting. “But, I think we need seven of us. This is probably the biggest … development approval that we’re going to face.”
In a 5-1 vote, council voted to continue the discussion to its Oct. 21 meeting.
Councilor Tony Hershey disagreed with his colleagues and opposed postponing the decision.
“I voted no because it is time to move forward with the decision. Enough,” Hershey said in a text message immediately after the vote.
When reached by phone Thursday night, Stepp said she was out of town for a family engagement set to occur on Saturday morning.
“Right now I’m driving to California because I have a family wedding,” Stepp said. “These plans were [made] a long time ago, and there was no way I could make it to the wedding in time if I didn’t drive tonight.”
Stepp said she alerted city officials to the fact that she would be gone but was told nothing could be done in the way of rescheduling the agenda item prior to Thursday night’s meeting itself.
“It’s a big deal for Glenwood Springs,” Stepp said of the annexation and rezoning requests. “I just thought it was important that all of us be represented — and if it was another council person, I would have requested the same thing.”
Once Glenwood Springs City Council meetings resumed in person earlier this year, council members themselves have not been allowed to participate virtually as they did as a result of COVID-19.
R2 Partners, a real estate development firm with offices in Aspen and Cincinnati, has asked that city council annex the nearly 16-acre property behind the Glenwood Springs Mall into the city’s limits. Currently, the property in West Glenwood resides within unincorporated Garfield County. R2 Partners has requested that roughly 3.5 acres of the property be zoned commercial and that the remaining 12.2 acres be zoned for a planned unit development.
R2 Partners intends to construct more than 300 residential units consisting of apartments, for-sale townhomes and live-work studios on the land as part of its 480 Donegan Project. Roughly 10% of the project’s residential units would be for affordable housing an R2 Partners spokesperson previously confirmed.
In May, the Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission was unanimous in its recommendation to deny the developer’s annexation and rezoning requests.
Among the commission’s more than 25 reasons for recommending denial were its concerns over the project’s density, lack of evacuation routes and the number of new vehicles it would put on West Glenwood’s already brittle infrastructure.