The Glenwood Springs City Council once again heard from several residents Thursday night concerning a controversial project in West Glenwood.
R2 Partners, a real estate development firm with offices in Aspen and Cincinnati, Ohio, has set its sights on constructing 332 residential units consisting of 279 apartments, 40 for-sale townhomes and 13 live-work studios on pasture land behind the Glenwood Springs Mall.
A spokesperson for R2 Partners confirmed Thursday that 10% of the project’s residential units would be for affordable housing.
Thursday evening, the Glenwood Springs City Council was not voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on R2 Partners’ envisioned development. Instead, the project, also known as 480 Donegan, would have to go through a major site and architectural review, at a later date, before R2 Partners could actually break ground on it.
Rather, city council members were voting on whether or not to annex the 15.8-acre property into Glenwood Springs’ city limits from unincorporated Garfield County. City councilors were also deciding if roughly 12.3 acres of the property should be zoned for a planned unit development and the remaining 3.5 acres for commercial use.
R2 Partners’ 480 Donegan project would also include a public restaurant and a private clubhouse.
As of the Aspen Daily News’ print deadline, the Glenwood Springs City Council had not reached a decision on either the annexation or zoning questions. For an update, visit aspendailynews.com
In May, the city’s planning and zoning commission voted unanimously to deny both the annexation and zoning requests.
Commissioners outlined numerous concerns with R2 Partner’s project, namely its density and the additional traffic it would put on the area’s already-criticized streets, especially in the event of an emergency that required evacuation.
The Glenwood Springs City Council accepted public comment on the pasture land annexation and zoning requests at a special meeting in late July and continued the public-comment period until Thursday.
Tracy Trulove, who has worked as a public information officer for the Colorado Department of Transportation spoke during the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting. Trulove was not speaking in an official capacity with CDOT but instead as a concerned West Glenwood resident. Trulove recalled instances at CDOT where the agency was concerned about how it would evacuate Glenwood Springs residents in the event of emergencies like last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire.
“I have a question more than a comment. What kind of traffic operations analysis has been done on the West Glenwood roundabout associated with this development? It feels like there should be a lot more public process around making any kind of decisions on future developments for West Glenwood or really Glenwood at all,” Trulove said. “There is a great amount of due diligence that still needs to be done here before any future development decision should be made.”
In addition to hearing from multiple residents in person during Thursday evening’s city council meeting, councilors also received numerous written comments about R2 Partner’s project.
“This development is a slap in the face to the residents of West Glenwood,” James Conway wrote in his submitted comments to city council. “Along with the other large apartment projects recently approved, I see us becoming a bedroom community for upvalley workers, and fear we are at risk of losing the reasons we all came here in the first place.”