The Glenwood Hot Springs Resort announced on Friday that the third phase of a multiyear renovation plan, including five new pools and a shaded area, is underway.
The East End Expansion Project will add a new swimming area with five additional pools featuring varying water temperatures, a shade pergola and hearth. In addition, the area around the mother spring, named the Yampah Spring by Ute Native Americans, will be landscaped and the mineral water drinking spring reopened, according to a press release. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.
“As we carry on the traditions of this historic property for generations ahead of us to enjoy the ancient waters of the Yampah Spring, we are also innovating and pushing to provide the newest and most up-to-date experience in balneotherapy,” Chief Operating Officer Kevin Flohr said in a statement. “We’re bringing some of the best thinking in pool design to construct a new area on the property that will expand and enhance what we offer our guests.”
The multiyear plan began in 2017 with the removal of the mini golf course and former water slides, and the first phase of the project installed the Shoshone Chutes and the Sopris splash zone in 2019. The plan is expected to be completed in 2025. It includes innovative new amenities and improvements, and continues good stewardship of the historic property that opened on July 4, 1888, the release says.
Kimberly Marcum, resort sales manager, told the Aspen Daily News she is excited about the East End Expansion Project because it pays homage to the history of the hot springs. The new swimming area will add hot plunge, cold plunge and infinity-edge pools as well as two pools with waterfalls, including one that will be grotto-like in nature. As with the existing large pool and therapy pool, which was recently renovated as a part of the multiyear plan, all water for the new pools will come from Yampah Spring and feature 15 naturally occurring minerals that provide one of the best soaking experiences in North America.
“We really want to honor the history of the springs itself,” Marcum said. “I’m excited that the community is excited about it.”
Marcum added that the project as a whole will have a large focus on history, and that she hopes the end result will bring a more cohesive resort feel to the pool. The project plans are shared on the resort’s Facebook page, and Marcum said that community members who have interacted with those posts have responded positively.
During this phase of the project, the existing pools will remain unaffected by east end construction and are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, the release says. Reservations are not necessary, and pass holders and day guests can come and go as they please during business hours.
Last May, phase two of the multiyear plan wrapped up with the introduction of a redesigned Therapy Pool that includes improved lighting, a new ADA ramp, therapy jet chairs and power shower clusters. In tandem with the Therapy Pool project, all pool locker rooms on the main and upper floors of the historic red sandstone bathhouse were fully remodeled with a new sound system, flooring, fixtures, wall treatments, LED lighting and complimentary lockers for guests.
More information about the project, including a rendering of the plans and answers to frequently-asked questions, can be found at hotspringspool.com. Under the “pool” drop down menu, click on “east end expansion project” under “pool amenities.”