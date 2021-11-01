After 42 years of removing teeth and fixing mouths in Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Oral Surgery’s Dr. George Haltom retired earlier this month.
A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Haltom attended dental school in Chicago and completed his oral surgery training at the University of Texas in Dallas in 1977. He and his wife moved to Glenwood two years later where Haltom joined the staff at Valley View Hospital and slowly created his own practice.
He remembers being very busy during those early years while he and a group of oral surgeons located in Grand Junction formed a partnership that served much of western Colorado. In more recent years, he has been well-established in Glenwood and after all that running around, Haltom said he’s looking forward to having some free time.
“[I’m looking forward to] the freedom to spend more time with my family and friends instead of having to go to a workplace,” he said. “I’m just going to be happy to have that extra time to do things.”
Haltom said he has no plans to relocate, but he is looking forward to taking some small trips around the country, possibly back to Texas to visit family. He also plans to explore and enjoy the Glenwood Springs area more with his wife and son, who also is a lover of the area’s outdoors.
“We can spend time with each other and we interact really well,” he said of his son. “He’s good to me, he takes me rafting, camping and stuff that at my age I wouldn’t normally do on my own.”
Haltom recounted their most recent raft trip, which took place this past summer when the family and some friends floated through Desolation Canyon in Utah.
“The group did not expect the low water to be so challenging,” he admitted. “We spent a lot of time getting unstuck, but it was still a fun trip.”
In spite of the adventures that await him, Haltom said leaving his practice comes with mixed feelings. One thing that has helped calm his nerves as he makes the transition is getting to know his replacement, Dr. Colin Galbraith, a board-certified, Denver Health-trained oral surgeon and Florida native who arrived this summer from Baltimore, Maryland.
Galbraith and Haltom finalized the transition earlier this month and Galbraith opened for business last week. Haltom said the process went smoothly because everyone knew what they were doing.
“I’m watching this unfold and Dr. Galbraith seems to be doing well, so that makes me more comfortable that I’m leaving the community in the hands of somebody that will be good,” he said.
Galbraith said the opportunity to step in seemed perfect for someone like him who was looking to leave the big city and slow down in a small community. He said he is looking forward to exploring the area, mountain biking and skiing with his wife and three sons, and getting to know the locals.
“It’s kind of unnerving coming from the East Coast how nice people are here,” he said. “It’s definitely a change of pace for me because I’m used to a faster pace, busier. I’m looking forward to the small town, getting to know people, seeing patients outside of the office at restaurants and the grocery store. That kind of personal interaction, I like.”
Galbraith said he will keep all the same staff in their positions, but he is in the process of remodeling the office and buying more equipment. He will expand services and increase the number of patients, and he will also serve Aspen through privileges with Aspen Valley Hospital for dental trauma patients. He also acknowledged his newly-adopted staff members for making the transition easy and said he would be lost without them.
Haltom added that Galbraith is lucky to have the staff at Glenwood Oral Surgery, a team that he called the most excellent group that he’s ever worked with in his 40-plus years on the job.
“I’ve worked with a lot of people, and right now we have a crew that is very skillful,” he said. “Dr. Galbraith would be totally lost without them. As surgeons, we are very dependent on our team, because the truth is we can’t do it alone. We need help, so you might as well have skilled help, and that’s what he’s got.”
Whatever misgivings Haltom has about leaving his practice, he said it also can be difficult for patients to transition to a new practitioner.
“Former patients always want to cling to their practitioner,” he said. “To transition to someone like Dr. Galbraith, who is skilled, is good. He will be able to provide great service. Have faith in the new practitioner. You can wait a little bit but don’t put off your care, because Dr. Galbraith is there for you.”