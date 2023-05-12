Glenwood Springs police on Monday arrested a man wanted in North Carolina for multiple felony sex crimes, and an alleged female accomplice, while taking three young girls into protective services and rescuing a dog, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
James Gillis, 32, was wanted in North Carolina on two charges of child abuse involving serious bodily injury, second-degree forcible sexual offenses, and statutory sexual offenses on a child by an adult and crimes against nature, the release said. The alleged accomplice, Jennifer Bryant, 31, faces two counts of child abuse causing bodily injury.
Both were booked into the Garfield County jail and are awaiting extradition to North Carolina, the release said.
The girls were not Gillis’s daughters, the release said.
“It is alleged that Ms. Bryant’s involvement was she facilitated the felony crimes by subjecting the victims to criminal acts at the hands of Mr. Gillis when she was in a position to prevent this from happening,” the release said. “In fact, there was a period of time where she separated herself from him. However, she later re-connected with him and the crimes against children resumed.”
Gillis initially resisted the arrest and told officers after he was detained about a shotgun behind the girls’ seat, the release said. Police confiscated the firearm and also ammunition.
“We later learned he reported that he had planned to shoot himself and everyone else close to him,” the release said.
The small dog authorities seized from the vehicle “had obviously been abused” and was taken to a local animal-adoption agency, the release said.
Prior to the arrests, police learned that a Dodge Durango in Glenwood Springs was “connected to a wanted violent felon. His warrants allowed for nationwide extradition,” the release said.
“The Officers kept the vehicle under surveillance while they contacted North Carolina detectives. We were told the suspect had multiple felony warrants for sex crimes. He has been known to flee/resist law enforcement and all efforts to detain him should be made,” the release said.
The arrest occurred near Veltus Park, and Bryan tried to flee in the vehicle but “was unsuccessful,” the release said.
The children told authorities of various sex crimes they were victims of between North Carolina and Glenwood Springs.
“There may be additional victims in the area and asking anyone with information to contact our Detectives,” the release said. “Investigating these types of crimes has a profound toll on our staff. They are challenged with the effects of these investigations and the impacts on the young and defenseless victims. We are firm in our belief we saved the lives of the children in this contact. We could not be prouder of their focused, deliberate and necessary work.”
The children collected rocks they signed, along with some colored pictures, and gave them to the detectives.
“Glenwood Springs Police Officers chose to go to a local retailer. With their own personal funds, they constructed a care package of items young children would use. They provided these to the children as they went to foster care,” the release said. “We were preparing to buy some meals for the children when we were approached by a local woman who saw what occurred. She believed, based on their appearance, they were malnourished and neglected. She was so impacted by what the children were subjected to, she chose to buy food from a local retailer. She also bought small journals and other age-appropriate books for the children.”